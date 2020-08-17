Rapper MC Lyte Files for Divorce from John Wyche After 3 Years of Marriage: Reports

After meeting on Match.com, she and Wyche – a Marine Corp veteran and entrepreneur — were engaged in May 2017 . The two married three months later in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It's been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope," Lyte said at the time. "God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE — don't give up — keep God first and he will see that you meet your match."