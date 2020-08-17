Rapper MC Lyte Files for Divorce from John Wyche After 3 Years of Marriage: Reports
The rapper, née Lana Michelle Moorer, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split
MC Lyte's marriage match wasn't for life.
The rapper, née Lana Michelle Moorer, has filed for divorce from husband John Wyche after three years of marriage, TMZ and The Blast report.
Lyte, 49, reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
After meeting on Match.com, she and Wyche – a Marine Corp veteran and entrepreneur — were engaged in May 2017. The two married three months later in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
"What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It's been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope," Lyte said at the time. "God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE — don't give up — keep God first and he will see that you meet your match."