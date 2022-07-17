Maya Henry Looks Radiant in London After She and Liam Payne Called off Engagement for the Second Time
Maya Henry appears to be enjoying the single life.
The Canadian actress, 22, was smiling as she stepped out to have dinner at Novikov in Mayfair, London weeks after she and ex-fiancé Liam Payne recently called off their engagement for the second time.
Henry donned a plunging black tank top trimmed in pink lace, which she wore with a pair of high-waisted black trousers. She didn't appear to be wearing the massive engagement ring she first debuted two years ago.
Henry's outing comes after Payne's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair called it quits again sometime in April. Although she hasn't directly addressed the split, Henry previously commented on fan-posted photos of Payne, 28, with another woman.
"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she wrote. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
She and the One Direction alum began dating in 2019, and his rep confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in August 2020. The couple briefly called it off last summer when Payne revealed that he was "indeed" single on the Diary of a CEO podcast.
"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," Payne said at the time. "That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."
The pair got back together months later. "We're still here together and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been," Payne told PEOPLE in March, to which Henry agreed. "I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger."
Payne added that as a "couple that's gone through COVID together," the majority of their time in quarantine was spent with each other. "Most couples who have been married for years struggled, right?" he said. "So, I mean, we're still really happy to be here together today."