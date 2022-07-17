Maya Henry didn't appear to be wearing the massive engagement ring she first debuted two years ago after Liam Payne's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in May that they had called off their engagement

Maya Henry Looks Radiant in London After She and Liam Payne Called off Engagement for the Second Time

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single Canadian actress Maya Henry no longer rocking her £3million engagement ring enjoys a night out Novikov Mayfair in London. Pictured: Maya Henry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single Canadian actress Maya Henry no longer rocking her £3million engagement ring enjoys a night out Novikov Mayfair in London. Pictured: Maya Henry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Maya Henry appears to be enjoying the single life.

The Canadian actress, 22, was smiling as she stepped out to have dinner at Novikov in Mayfair, London weeks after she and ex-fiancé Liam Payne recently called off their engagement for the second time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Henry donned a plunging black tank top trimmed in pink lace, which she wore with a pair of high-waisted black trousers. She didn't appear to be wearing the massive engagement ring she first debuted two years ago.

Henry's outing comes after Payne's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair called it quits again sometime in April. Although she hasn't directly addressed the split, Henry previously commented on fan-posted photos of Payne, 28, with another woman.

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she wrote. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

Liam Payne and Maya Henry attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Liam Payne and Maya Henry | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

She and the One Direction alum began dating in 2019, and his rep confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in August 2020. The couple briefly called it off last summer when Payne revealed that he was "indeed" single on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," Payne said at the time. "That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships."

The pair got back together months later. "We're still here together and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been," Payne told PEOPLE in March, to which Henry agreed. "I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger."

RELATED VIDEO: Liam Payne Reveals He's Been in Contact with His One Direction Bandmates While in Self-Isolation