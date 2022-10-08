Maya Hawke Turned Dad Ethan Hawke Into a Taylor Swift Fan After Playing Him One of Her Songs

"It made me feel so confident," Maya Hawke said of making a Taylor Swift fan out of her dad Ethan Hawke, admitting they texted each other when the artist announced her 10th studio album Midnights

Published on October 8, 2022
Maya Hawke has bonded with her dad Ethan Hawke over some great music.

The Stranger Things star, 24, took credit for converting her famous father, 51, into a Swiftie after she played him Taylor Swift's 2010 single "Ours" from her third studio album Speak Now, while reflecting on her nine most formative songs for The Line of Best Fit.

"I remember that song very distinctly. My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about," she explained. "It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn't already know about.

"'Ours' was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar. He was like, 'Who wrote that?', and I was like, 'Taylor Swift!' He told me he thought it was a really good song, and I was like, 'Oh, my god, I just brought something to my dad that he didn't know, and he likes – and I like!' It made me feel so confident," Maya recalled.

She and her dad ended up seeing Swift on her Speak Now tour, which she remembered as "such a happy moment, sharing an experience with someone who put so much energy into cultivating my taste."

The Hawkes will definitely be prepared for Swift's 10th studio album Midnights when it drops on Oct. 21. They immediately celebrated the news when she announced the new album in August, while accepting the video of the year award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"I got a text from him when Taylor announced Midnight, and he was like, 'Oh, my god, Taylor Swift already has a new record coming out? I'm so excited! She re-released Red, and now there's Midnight? How does she do it?'" Maya said.

Maya, whose second album Moss dropped last month, previously spoke to PEOPLE about growing up with Ethan and Uma Thurman as her parents, noting that her dad is one of her best mentors.

"We're always working together in one way or another," she said. "Whether it's me calling him being like, 'How do I do this? I need help.' Or him helping me with audition tapes. There's a real network of communication there. I really see him as my teacher more than almost anything else."

