John Lennon's Ex May Pang Recalls Yoko Ono Asking Her to Date the Beatle in 'The Lost Weekend' Trailer

May Pang had a whirlwind, 18-month romance with John Lennon in the 1970s during a break in his marriage to Yoko Ono

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 27, 2023 10:00 AM

May Pang's whirlwind romance with John Lennon is the stuff of rock 'n' roll lore — and in a new documentary, she's ready to peel back the curtain on their so-called "lost weekend."

PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the trailer for The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, which will tell the tale of a young Pang's 18-month relationship with the former Beatle during his marriage to Yoko Ono.

Pang, 72, was just 19 years old when she landed a job at Apple Records, and before long, she was working as the personal assistant to Lennon and Ono, 90.

An old interview clip of Ono featured in the trailer sees the artist call Pang "a very good assistant," and Pang explains that her job was "taking care of everything, working in the studio, doing clothes, doing the publicity."

May Pang, John Lennon
May Pang and John Lennon in 1974. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Though Ono and Lennon married in 1969, they went through something of a rough patch in the early 1970s, prompting Ono to see if Pang would be willing to keep her husband company.

"Yoko walked into my office and said, 'John and I are not getting along. I want you to go out with him,'" Pang recalls in the trailer. "Well are you kidding? I can't do that, he's my employer, he's my boss. He's your husband."

Before long, Pang and Lennon moved in together in New York City, with Pang saying in a voiceover that she "was 23 and my first boyfriend was John Lennon."

In the trailer, Pang says the romance — which was later dubbed Lennon's "lost weekend" — "wasn't so lost; people saw more of John than they had in previous years," and rattles off a list of stars with whom they hung out, including Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Harry Nilsson, Elton John and David Bowie.

After nearly two years, though, Lennon and Ono reunited, and his time with Pang came to an end in February 1975.

John Lennon and his new bride Yoko Ono holding their marriage certificate after their marriage in Gibraltar. 20 March 1969
Yoko Ono and John Lennon in 1969. Daily Herald/Daily Herald/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

"[Ono] did not realize it was going to turn into such a big love affair," Pang says in the trailer. "She thought it would be two weeks, gone, goodbye. She told me, 'I'm thinking of taking John back.' And I said, 'What?' And she said, 'I think it's time.'"

The documentary features interview with Lennon's son Julian Lennon, plus old footage of the former Beatle, including an interview in which he calls his time with Pang "ridiculous."

"I'm not even gonna say what happened, some of it was ridiculous," he says. "One way of putting it."

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story (directed by Eve Brandstein, Richard Kaufman and Stuart Samuels) had its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022, and will hit theaters in April.

