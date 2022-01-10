Learn more interesting facts about Liily drummer Maxx Morando, who has recently been romantically linked to Miley Cyrus

What to Know About Miley Cyrus' Rumored New Boyfriend Maxx Morando

During the singer's NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31, the two were spotted photographed getting close backstage as they held hands and danced to the music.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though they have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, they've reportedly been friends for a while.

"They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," a source tells E! News.

Cyrus was previously seen attending the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles with Morando in November, and she posted a photo of them together during the event on her Instagram.

Fans have also speculated that Cyrus' new love song "You," which she debuted during her New Year's Eve special, is about Morando.

As we wait to learn more about Cyrus and Morando's potential romance, read ahead for some interesting facts about the drummer.

maxx morando Credit: Matthew Sperzel/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty

He's 23

Born in 1998, Morando is six years younger than Cyrus, though their actual birthdays are very close. While Morando is a Scorpio born on Nov. 16, Cyrus is a Sagittarius born on Nov. 23.

He plays multiple instruments

Morando is best known for playing drums, but he can also play guitar, which he showed during an Instagram Live video from 2020. Morando is currently the drummer for a band called Liily, but before that, he was the drummer for the Regrettes from 2015 to 2018.

miley cyrus Credit: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

He runs in the same circles as Miley

According to E! News, Cyrus and Morando have many mutual friends, which is likely how they met.

A source told the publication that Morando was chummy with Cyrus' New Year's Eve cohost Pete Davidson backstage. "They were are all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night."

He's also a fashion designer

During an interview with Vogue in September, Cyrus revealed that Morando helped create one of her festival looks alongside designer Shane Kastl.