MAX Surprises Fan with 'Really Special' Performance at Her Wedding: 'They Were Beaming with Joy'

MAX made a special night even more memorable for one of his biggest fans!

Ahead of the release of his song "Butterflies," which dropped on Friday, MAX (born Max Schneider) surprised his fan Tara — a New York-based nurse — with a surprise performance on her wedding night.

"It was really special. Tara has been supporting my music since the start of my career. She works as a nurse at a hospital in New York where we've donated and done a lot events for the children's wing in the past," the pop star, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It felt like a universe moment when all of her family and friends reached out to try to have us surprise her at her wedding. It was really natural singing 'Butterflies' which was a nice surprise."

"I love love, so getting to sing it to them, as they start their love story, was so cool," he adds.

MAX says Tara and her now-husband were "beaming with joy" and "super appreciative" that he came out to perform.

"It was really cute," he says.

MAX's wrote "Butterflies" (a collaboration with Ali Gatie) to renew his vows with his wife, with whom he shares a daughter, Edie, 6 months.

"'Butterflies' is basically the sequel to my song 'Lights Down Low' which I wrote for my wife Emily and proposed to her with," he says of the new track. "The right person makes you feel the most alive and Emily has always given me the most excitement but also the deepest grounding in being present and prioritizing our love, so I wanted the song's lyrics to be direct with that."

"Having Edie has deepened our bond immensely," he adds of becoming parents. "We keep reminding ourselves, in the highs and lows, that we really are a team, and can get through anything together if we just let the petty stuff go, and focus in our beautiful baby and the love in our relationship. The love can always get you through anything."

As for experiencing fatherhood for the first time? "It's the coolest thing," he says.

"She feels so surreal, when I look at her sometimes, with her big adorable giggle and gorgeous blue eyes," he adds. "I know it flies by, so I'm trying to soak up every second with her in every stage of her life. I love getting to watch her grow into herself."

"Butterflies" is set to be a part of MAX's upcoming album. He says he's been "inspired by these life changes" and is looking forward to a "new appreciation and energy of life now that we can all start to be together again — in person — after this last year."

"I'm so excited for people to hear the rest of the music and to perform it all live," he adds.