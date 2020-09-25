Max Ehrich Shares First Social Media Post Following News of Split from Demi Lovato

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich "decided to go their separate ways" two months after their engagement

Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, has shared his first message on social media following the news that the couple ended their engagement.

The Young and the Restless actor, 29, posted the message, "Jesus loves you." in a typewriter font with a white background in an Instagram post on Thursday evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ehrich captioned the post with a heart, prayer hands and dove emoji. The comments on the post were turned off and he later shared the same message on his Instagram Story.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Ehrich briefly reposted an old video of himself singing a cover of Paramore's "The Only Exception" that he originally shared last summer. He quickly deleted the video.

On Friday, the actor shared another post to Instagram that featured a short video of himself humming and singing to a tune while getting his haircut.

Ehrich captioned the video, "fight4u" while the song can be heard in the background with the lyrics "I need your love."

Lovato, 28, also posted on Instagram following news of the split Thursday, posting a video on her Instagram Story in which she zoomed in on her statement-making T-shirt. The grey top by LULUSIMONSTUDIO declared "dogs over people."

The singer's engagement ring was notably absent from her left ring finger in the short clip.

Image zoom Demi Lovato Demi lovato/instagram

A source told PEOPLE exclusively on Thursday that Lovato and Ehrich were calling it quits two months after Ehrich proposed.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," the source said. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

A source said that the couple, who celebrated their 6-month anniversary earlier this month, started having problems over the last several weeks as they returned to work after quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," the source told PEOPLE. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

"They were having conflicts," the source added. Lovato is currently in Los Angeles, while Ehrich is filming in Atlanta.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Demi Lovato/instagram

Following the romantic engagement, Lovato wrote that she said "yes" to the person who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself, adding, "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."