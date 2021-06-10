"Because of our friends & family, our special day was all we could imagine," the couple tells PEOPLE

Maverick City Music's Chandler Moore Marries Hannah Poole: 'Climax of the Last Year of Our Lives'

Meet the Moores!

On Tuesday, Maverick City Music's Chandler Moore tied the knot with Hannah Poole at a "special" ceremony at The 4 Eleven in Fort Worth, Texas on their one-year anniversary of meeting, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Moore, 26, walked down the aisle wearing a Rich Fresh tuxedo, Tom Ford shirt and tie paired with Christian Louboutin shoes while she wore a Grace Loves Lace dress and Saint Laurent heels.

"What we experienced at our wedding was the climax of this last year of our lives. We first met June 8th 2020, and we got married a year later to the date," the couple tells PEOPLE. "These last 12 months have been full of joy, and that's exactly what our wedding was."

maverick city music Chandler Moore and Hannah Poole | Credit: Kayla L. Smith

maverick city music Hannah Poole and Chandler Moore | Credit: Kayla L. Smith

"Laughs, tears, and the presence of the One who we love," they add. "Because of our friends & family, our special day was all we could imagine."

Among those in attendance at the couple's wedding included The Real's Adrienne Bailon Haughton and singer-songwriter Israel Houghton, Kirk and Tammy Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay "JJ", of TRIBL Records and founders of Maverick City Music.

Maverick City Music's Naomi Raine sang "A Thousand Years" as Poole walked down the aisle.

maverick city music maverick city music

Left: Naomi Raine | Credit: Kayla L. Smith Right: Kirk Franklin | Credit: Kayla L. Smith

maverick city music Chandler Moore and Hannah Poole with Adrienne Bailon Haughton and Israel Haughton | Credit: Kayla L. Smith

Also photographed with the couple were City First Church pastor Robert Madu and wife Taylor Madu.

maverick city music Robert Madu, Chandler Moore, Hannah Poole and Taylor Madu | Credit: Kayla L. Smith

The new married couple got engaged in March.

"I GOT MY YES❤️," Moore wrote on Instagram sharing the news then. "I've enjoyed the stillness of this moment. When you experience such dense moments that change you forever, there's like a hidden thing in the heart to want to blast it to the world so everyone can witness the redemption & 'win' in a season. But the best times are the ones that can't be immediately described or shared. Such a sacred time."

"Since November, my life has been in a whirlwind of transitions. And finally, this is one that I'm wholeheartedly enjoying lol," he added.. "Life has changed forever & I wouldn't want it any other way. It's amazing how God's plans override our timelines. I love my life & I love my Hannah Grace."