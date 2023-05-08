Matty Healy Cheers on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour Alongside Her Model Pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge

He was "Part of the Band" and now he's part of her crew!

The 1975's Matty Healy was joined by a few of Taylor Swift's close pals, including models Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge and stylist Ashley Avignone, at Saturday night's Eras Tour stop in Nashville.

For the second of Swift's three shows at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Healy — whom The Sun reported last week has been dating the pop superstar — warmed up to Hadid and Aldridge while watching the headliner.

Reps for both Swift and The 1975 did not immediately return requests for comment following the dating reports.

In photos from Saturday, Hadid, 28, can be seen playfully rubbing Healy's shoulders as he smiles and holds his hand to his chest. In others, The 1975 frontman stands alongside the women as he watches Swift, 33, perform and whistles with his fingers.

Earlier that night, Healy, 34, joined opener Phoebe Bridgers for her set, as he wore the Grammy nominee's go-to skeleton onesie and played guitar throughout her time on stage.

The 1975's lead vocalist was spotted at all three of Swift's Nashville tour dates, having been snapped by concertgoers watching Swift perform at Nissan Stadium as early as Friday's opening night in the city.

The duo is rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy previously denied anything more than a "flirtation." They also share a collaborator in Jack Antonoff, who has worked with Swift extensively on her most recent projects and teamed up with The 1975 for 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The dating rumors arrive after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. Sources claimed that the pair split a few weeks beforehand. The musician first embarked on her Eras Tour in mid-March.

A source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends star told PEOPLE at the time that their split was caused by "differences in their personalities."

As for Healy's dating history, the "Wintering" singer previously dated FKA twigs for close to three years before they called it quits in early 2022, as well as model Gabriella Brooks from 2015-2019.

Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena back in January, when she walked onstage during a break in the set to perform "Anti-Hero" and a cover of The 1975's "The City."

At her own show on Sunday, Swift overcame a four-hour weather delay and still gave her fans a gig to remember at the Tennessee capital.

While storms in the area forced fans inside the city's Nissan Stadium to shelter in place, it lifted around 9:25 p.m., when it was announced the concert would go on as planned.

By 10:15 p.m., Swift was on stage and concluded her three-night stop in Nashville.

"Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it's been WILD," Swift wrote Sunday before she got back on stage. "I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform 'Nothing New' with boss genius/baby angel face [Phoebe Bridgers] for the first time, and have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!! I just can't believe it. PS I know there's talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I'm ready to play, see you sooon!! 😘😘😘💜💜💜"