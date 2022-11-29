Matty Healy Reveals The 1975 Worked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' but 'It Never Came Out'

Matty Healy has confirmed that a collaboration between Taylor Swift and The 1975 does exist — but it's staying in the vault for now.

Despite previously saying that talk of the two joining forces was "fake news," Healy, 33, revealed that he and his bandmates actually did work with Swift on her new album Midnights, but that whatever they created didn't make the cut.

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," the star said in an interview at KROQ Sound Space.

After the crowd booed Healy's revelation, the "About You" singer was quick to defend Swift, telling them "that's not how it works."

"It was for reasons that are not to be criticized," he said.

The pair share producer Jack Antonoff in common, and Healy said that Swift got an early listen of their new album Being Funny in a Foreign Language "through Jack." She was quoted in a Pitchfork profile of Healy published in August describing the record as "so funny."

Healy's latest comments come after he shut down rumors of a collaboration with Swift in September.

"I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :(" he tweeted after a speculative tracklist that contained a 1975 feature made the rounds on social media.

Midnights came out on Oct. 21, and does feature a collab with Lana Del Rey called "Snow on the Beach."

Healy previously expressed interest in working with the 11-time Grammy Award winner, and said on The Green Room podcast in 2019 that he'd be down to produce an acoustic record for her if she wanted.

"I would never slag Taylor off, I think Taylor's amazing," he said. "Taylor Swift doing an acoustic record? I can't think of a record that would sell more than that. Like, Taylor Swift's intimate return to country. Of course, you'd wanna produce that! She's [probably] gonna sit on that idea, but Taylor, if you ever want someone to help you set up the mics for your acoustic record, just so you know, I'm there."

The pair were briefly linked in 2015, though the "About You" singer described their bond as "a flirtation" in a 2016 interview with Q.

"I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, 'Who's Matt Healy?' So that was cool," he said. "But I didn't make a big deal out of it myself. It's not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn't Taylor Swift we wouldn't be talking about her. She wasn't a big impact on my life. It's just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift."

Jack Antonoff is not the only collaborator Swift and Healy have in common; at The 1975's show in Los Angeles on Monday night, Healy brought out Phoebe Bridgers for an acoustic performance of "Milk," an early deep cut off the 1975's second EP. Swift, meanwhile, recruited Bridgers for a feature on "Nothing New (Taylor's Version)," a vault track off Fearless.