Matty Healy Joins Phoebe Bridgers During Her Opening Set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville

The longtime friends teamed up for the stadium tour stop, as Healy played guitar during the entirety of Bridgers' set

By
Published on May 7, 2023 11:27 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Phoebe Bridgers attends a Chanel dinner to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection at The Lot at Formosa on October 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic)
Matty Healy, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Terry Wyatt/Getty; Kevin Winter/FilmMagic

Phoebe Bridgers had a special guest join her Saturday night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour!

During her opening set in Nashville, the Grammy nominee was joined by The 1975's Matty Healy — just days after The Sun reported that the musician, 34, was dating Swift, 33. Reps for both Swift and The 1975 did not immediately return requests for comment following the reports.

The team-up between Bridgers and Healy — whom she jokingly introduced to the crowd as "Mr. Matt Healy" — isn't anything new, as the pair have long been musical collaborators.

Bridgers was previously featured on The 1975's 2020 LP Notes on a Conditional Form, and also makes a cameo in their music video for Being Funny in a Foreign Language track "I'm In Love With You."

The pair also shared the stage at the Ally Coalition benefit in December for a cover of Nico's "These Days" alongside Jack Antonoff and others.

matty healy
Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff and Matty Healy. Taylor Hill/Getty

Rocking Bridgers' go-to skeleton onesie, Healy was also joined on stage Saturday by her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker for a stacked opening set before Swift performed.

As for Healy and Swift, The 1975 vocalist was spotted at her Nashville date just a day before, having been snapped by concertgoers watching Swift perform at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Healy and Phoebe Bridgers performs at the Greek Theatre on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Matty Healy and Phoebe Bridgers at the Greek Theatre in 2021. Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

Swift and Healy were rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy previously denied that was the case. They have been friends for years and share a collaborator in Antonoff, who has worked with Swift extensively on her most recent projects and teamed up with The 1975 for 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The dating rumors come weeks after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's breakup from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, as sources claimed they split a few weeks beforehand. Swift has been on tour since mid-March.

Shortly after news broke of the split, a source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends star told PEOPLE it was caused by "differences in their personalities."

Healy previously dated artist FKA twigs for close to three years, splitting in early 2022, as well as model Gabriella Brooks from 2015-2019. His band wrapped the Australian and Asian leg of their tour on Thursday in Manila and even welcomed Swift on stage for a show.

Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena back in January, when she walked onstage during a break in the set to perform "Anti-Hero" and a cover of The 1975's "The City."

In September 2022, Healy initially dismissed talk of joining forces with Swift for her Midnights LP as "fake news," before admitting that he and his bandmates actually did work with the superstar on her latest album.

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," Healy said in an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space, adding that the collab was scrapped "for reasons that are not to be criticized."

"She's amazing," Healy added at the time.

