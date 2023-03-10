Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Rock Matching Outfits as They Step Out for Date Night

The couple posed for a photo at a dinner hosted by Lifetime in celebration of the upcoming TLC documentary TLC Forever

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 10, 2023 01:15 PM
Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Attend Dinner Celebrating Her Upcoming Lifetime Documentary
Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Photo: Enchanted Branding & PR

It's date night for Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas!

The Boy Meets World star, 43, and the TLC singer, 52, stepped out together for Lifetime and Verizon's Black Excellence Dinner: A Celebration of Female Creatives in celebration of the upcoming TLC documentary TLC Forever.

In a photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the happy couple is all smiles as they pose together wearing matching black outfits.

TLC Forever, a two-hour documentary that chronicles the trio's origins, successes and tragedies, including the 2002 death of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, is set to air in June on Lifetime and A&E, according to Billboard.

Lawrence and Chilli have been dating since November, and made their romance Instagram official in December. Chilli's longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE one month later, saying at the time that she'd "never seen [Chilli] this in love."

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew Lawrence Breaks Silence on Divorce from Cheryl Burke as His 'Life Is in Bloom'

The actor finalized his divorce from former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke in September after nearly three years of marriage.

Burke, 38, appeared on Friday's episode of the podcast Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison, and opened up about her ex's new relationship, confirming that she is a "huge fan" of TLC.

"I'm not going to a concert, but I will still sing along to the song 'No Scrubs,' you know what I'm saying?" she said, referring to the group's 1999 hit.

NEW YOIRK, NEW YORK--OCTOBER 10: Rozanda Thomas aka Chilli of the R & B group TLC appears in a portrait taken on October 10, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images); Mathew Lawrence (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas; Matthew Lawrence. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations

The star also expressed her support for Lawrence's dreams of becoming a father, and said she was "not surprised" that the pair were talking about children. (Chilli is mom to son Tron, 25, with ex Dallas Austin.)

"I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli," she said. "I think that's amazing, 'cause I think he's wanted that."

In addition to Lawrence's ex, Chilli also has the seal of approval from his brother Joey Lawrence, who told PEOPLE last month that Chilli is "cool as hell."

"She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for," he said.

