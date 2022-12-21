Matthew Koma Thanks Wife Hilary Duff for 'Being Hot' and 'Loving' Him in Funny 3rd Anniversary Post

"We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose," wrote Koma on Instagram

Published on December 21, 2022 04:05 PM
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma.

Matthew Koma is cracking sweet jokes to celebrate three years of marriage to wife Hilary Duff.

The musician and producer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos from his wedding to Duff alongside a lengthy caption about the ups and downs of marriage and parenthood, sprinkling a few one-liners throughout the note.

"We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part," Koma, 35, began. "The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."

He continued, "Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn't always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming to Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream 'Clarance'."

Koma then thanked Duff, 35, for allowing him to "keep 6 beverages" on his nightstand and traveling to "foreign countries" to see the band Dawes play in concert before referencing their kids: daughters Mae James, 20 months, and Banks Violet, 3, as well as son Luca Cruz, 10, with Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids," he continued."

He wrapped up the note with a few more jokes. "Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It's so sick," wrote Koma. "When you leave me for Harry, I'll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You're not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho."

In the comments section underneath his post, several celebrity friends wished the pair a happy anniversary. "Happy Anniversary, love birds. We ❤️ you!!!" wrote Mandy Moore.

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Singer Gayle commented, "don't be intimated but i'm stealing ur wife from you <3 sorry i don't make the rules i just follow them :)"

"Happy anniversary!!" wrote Ashley Tisdale.

Duff and Koma tied the knot in 2019, a few days before Christmas. A source revealed to PEOPLE at the time that the ceremony "was small and low-key" with "only family and close friends" present. It was officiated by Duff's Younger costar Molly Bernard as well as actor Chris Mintz-Plasse and took place in the front yard of the couple's Los Angeles home.

"The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard," the source added.

Duff, who wore a dress by Jenny Packham, is said to have walked down the aisle holding her and Koma's daughter, Banks.

