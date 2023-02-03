Matthew Knowles Honors Parents for Black History Month: 'My Black Roots Is Where I Find Strength'

Matthew Knowles is celebrating Black History Month by toasting his family.

The 71-year-old father of Beyoncé and Solange posted a throwback image of himself standing alongside his parents to Instagram over the weekend — which he wrote fills him "with mixed emotions."

"In my black roots is where I find my strength," Knowles captioned the image, before detailing how he was "laughed at," "made to feel less than," "spit on," "electric-prodded" and "beaten" while growing up in Alabama in the '50s and '60s.

He went on to detail that he feels "pride" looking at the image, and specifically his parents' faces.

"I carried this severe trauma with me well into my adulthood and sought therapy to overcome my experiences during my adolescence," Knowles wrote. "As you all know, my experiences were not unique to me. The majority of my black brothers and sisters in my generation went through similar or even worse experiences than I did. At the same time, when I look at this picture, I also feel a great deal of pride especially while looking at the faces of my mother and father."

Matthew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and Solange, poses alongside his parents and his sister. Mathew Knowles Instagram

The producer and businessman then went on to detail what his parents taught him about "outside-the-box thinking and entrepreneurship." His father was a truck driver and would use the same truck to drive around after work, tear down old buildings, and sell the materials to help his family, Knowles explains. His mother was also an outside-the-box thinker, as a maid for a white family who would make quilts with their hand-me-down clothing.

"Many of you ask online, and even when I meet you in person where I found the courage to leave my high-paying job in corporate America to manage a yet undiscovered Destiny's Child. Like I said earlier: In my black roots is where I find my strength," he wrote. "I want to leave you with one other key emotion I feel when I look at this picture: gratitude. I am grateful for how far the Knowles family name has come. I am grateful for all of the fans who, almost selflessly, cheer on my daughters and their many successes. It brings me great joy knowing that their music has inspired many of you to dream bigger."

Knowles then wrapped his post by quoting a track from Destiny's Child, a single from Beyoncé's first album and the lead track off her new album Renaissance — which is up for several Grammys on Sunday night. As Knowles explained, he's grateful for his parents.

"I hope they are looking down with smiles on their faces knowing that their work ethic and positive attitude would one day indirectly inspire an entire generation of young black people (and beyond) to help them understand that they are survivors, that they are irreplaceable, and that nothing and nobody can break their souls."

It's a big week for the Knowles crew, as Queen Bey leads all Grammy nominees this year with 9 total nominations. And just a few days before the annual award show kicks off, the superstar announced her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour 2023.

The run of concerts will be produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, as it kicks off in Europe on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before hitting other overseas locations in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more.

Beyoncé then comes to North America on July 8 when she plays in Toronto, Canada — before stopping in 25 U.S. cities including Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, East Rutherford, Boston, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, St. Louis, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Inglewood, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Dallas, and Houston and wrapping in New Orleans in September.

A first extention to the tour has already been announced.

Prior to the tour announcement, Queen Bey took the stage for her first full concert in more than four years, for a set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. She ran through hits like "Crazy in Love," "Beautiful Liar" and "Naughty Girl," but opted not to play any material from the new LP.

At one point during the show, she was joined onstage by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11 — whom she shares with JAY-Z — to perform "Brown Skin Girl."

As for Renaissance, a visual album has been previously teased, but a release date has yet to be announced.