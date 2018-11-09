Everything You Need to Know About Andrea Bocelli's Gorgeous Son Matteo

“He was not in my plans — I actually didn’t want him to participate in the recordings, because I believe he needs to finish his studies at the conservatory,” Andre says (through an English translator) of Matteo, who currently studies music at the Conservatory of Lucca in Italy. “But we had a great opportunity, and we took it because it was a great song. But it doesn’t mean in any way that he’s arrived!”

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli Says the Secret to His 16-Year Relationship with His Wife Is ‘In the Bedroom’!

Record producer Bob Ezrin told PEOPLE the story behind the father-son collaboration.

Matteo and Andrea Bocelli mark seliger

“The demo for the song in English was sung by him,” Ezrin says. “So, when they sent me the song, I heard this voice and I said who’s that? And they said, ‘Well that’s Matteo, his son,’ and I said he’s fantastic. Let’s not do this as a love duet — which is what it was originally written for — let’s do it as a dialogue between father and son. The son, who is confused about life and looking for guidance and the father who speaks to him maybe from far away and tells him that everything will be okay. It was an experiment; it could have been terrible, but it came out great. From the moment that they sang together, I knew that this was a beautiful, perfect record.”

Bella Hadid is an old family friend.

Last summer, Matteo shared a photo with the 22-year-old model at a Bulgari dinner in Rome.

“Always good to see a special friend after many years,” Matteo captioned the June 29 post, which Hadid’s mom, Yolanda, liked. “It’s been wonderful to spend some time with you! You were absolutely stunning last night.”

Hadid hinted at their longtime friendship in her response, commenting, “12 years later!!!!! So great to see u Teo,” along with two hearts.

Matteo is a middle child.

Andrea has three children: Matteo and his older brother Amos, 23, from his first marriage, and 6-year-old daughter Veronica with wife Veronica Berti, 34. Both Matteo and Amos frequently document their family’s tight familial bond on social media.

He’s sung since he was young — but only recently in front of his dad!