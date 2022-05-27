Matteo Bocelli tells PEOPLE that performing beside his father Andrea at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent wedding was "the most beautiful thing we could do"

Matteo Bocelli Says He and Father Andrea Were 'Surprise' Performers at Kourtney and Travis' Wedding

Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli during the television show 'Schlagerchampions - Das grosse Fest der Besten' at Velodrom on January 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the 28th annual amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, on Thursday evening, the musician, 24, explained that he and Andrea, 63, were secretly booked by Domenico Dolce to perform a set during the pair's nuptials.

"He was organizing all the surprises for Kourtney and Travis and we had the pleasure to be there performing for them," Matteo told PEOPLE. "It's [was] a very emotional moment and they're beautiful people."

Noting that "it's always emotional to see two people that are confirming their love," Matteo said performing beside his father was "the most beautiful thing we could do."

"We were a surprise, so we sang, and then we stayed and we enjoyed the moment with them" Matteo added. "It was very intimate and it was mainly the family, so it was beautiful."

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday surrounded by their closest friends and family.

During the reception — which was hosted at a nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown — the pair shared a sweet dance with one another to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," which was performed by Andrea.

Kim Kardashian previously shared a video from the romantic moment on her Instagram Story. In the clip, Kourtney, dressed in a custom white corseted mini-dress with a matching shot veil, and Travis, outfitted in a sleek black suit — both by Dolce & Gabbana — danced behind Andrea and Matteo, who played piano.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Andrea kicked off the reception with a performance of "I Found My Love in Portofino," which was followed by "cabaret-style acts orchestrated by Dolce & Gabbana."

"Domenico Dolce called us last week and asked if we could create a unique surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and all the Kardashian family," Andrea and Matteo previously told PEOPLE in a joint statement. "Portofino is in everyone's heart and we replied positively to such a lovely moment in their life. We wish them all the best for their future together."

Added an insider of the performance between the father and son: "It was an incredible moment and a very special performance."

Travis proposed to Kourtney in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California.

The romantic moment saw the couple standing in a heart made of roses and candles. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on Hulu series The Kardashians.

Their Italian wedding is the third time Kourtney and Travis have tied the knot. The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night. "Can't Help Falling in Love" was also said to play there, too.