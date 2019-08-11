Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy and Model Elle Evans Are Married

Image zoom Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Wedding bells are ringing for Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans!

The Muse rocker, 41, tied the knot with the 29-year-old model on Saturday, just over a year and a half after they got engaged in December 2017.

The newlyweds shared the first images from their gorgeous ceremony on Instagram, with both captioning the portraits: “Mr. & Mrs. Bellamy.”

Earlier in the week, Evans had shared her excitement for the upcoming nuptials with a sweet black and white shot of the couple posing in the forest. “💐5 DAYS ❤️🤵🏼💍👰🏼❤️,” she captioned the post.

The model also shared a sneak peek of some of her dress options in July, explaining that she would be walking down the aisle in a custom gown that she designed in conjunction with Martina Liana Bridal Designs.

Bellamy is currently in the midst of Muse’s Simulation Theory world tour, which continues in Norway in September.

The couple got engaged in December 2017, a few days after Evans’ birthday.

“Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can’t wait any longer…. We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged,” the model wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a series of photos — including a snap of the pear cut diamond — taken in Fiji.

Evans continued, “Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him! After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course – I said YES!”

“I can’t imagine our lives apart,” she concluded the post. “What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss.”

Bellamy was previously engaged to Kate Hudson before the couple called off their relationship in 2014. They share son Bingham, 8, and have remained close friends and devoted co-parents.

Evans has also spent time with Hudson, 40, and Bellamy as a trio. Over the 2016 holidays, the couple joined the actress’ family for a fun trip to Aspen.