Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Shares Adorable Childhood Pic of Singer With Sister Solange

Mathew Knowles is opening up about his experience raising children in the spotlight.

The 71-year-old motivational speaker revealed a rare throwback photo of his daughters Beyoncé and Solange on Instagram, while offering advice about nurturing kids' passions from a young age.

"I believe our young people are often more intuitive than adults in many areas. Those early passions many children possess should be nurtured and supported," penned Knowles, alongside a photo of the singers posing together as kids.

"When Beyoncé and Solange showed an interest in music at a very young age, [Tina Knowles-Lawson] and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn't attempt to downplay their passions," he continued. "Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them."

Knowles was a manager for both of his kids, as well as manager of his eldest daughter's music group, Destiny's Child.

He reflected on their start in music by stating that he and his ex-wife, 69, "were happy with whatever career path [the girls] chose" as long as they "took it seriously and strived to be the best they could."

Knowles shared that he borrowed his approach to parenting from his mother, who "supported my every ambition."

"We didn't have a lot of money, but as I've always been a learner and a reader, I vividly recall her buying me a set of Encyclopedia books so I could absorb knowledge and educate my young mind," he recalled. "That encouragement to learn stayed with me my entire life during my corporate career in sales and marketing, in the music industry, and even today at 71 years old, where I'm still finding new things to learn and discover!"

Praising his famous daughters, he added: "The world needs more people who are connected to their inner ambitions and passions and are surrounded by those who nurture them. It'll make the world a better place for us all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beyoncé, 41, and Solange, 36, would create their respective legacies as artists after stepping into the music world.

Solange stepped into the music scene with the 2002 album Solo Star and landed her first Top 10 album with 2008's Sol-Angel & The Hadley St. Dream. She earned her first Grammy Award in 2016 in the best R&B performance category for the song "Cranes In The Sky."

Beyoncé transcended the music world by breaking the record for the most Grammy Award wins at the 65th Grammy Awards. She holds 88 nominations, both with Destiny's Child and as a solo artist, and has 32 wins.