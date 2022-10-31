Coroner Confirms Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death 5 Months After Master P's Daughter Died

Master P announced the death of his daughter on May 29 in an emotional Instagram post

By
Published on October 31, 2022 06:20 PM
SANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 24: Actor Romeo Miller (C) with his sisters Itali Miller (L) and Tytyana Miller (R) attend the premiere of "Adolescence" at Laemmle Monica Film Center on May 24, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

The cause of death for Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller has been ruled as an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Miller died at a private residence of fentanyl intoxication on May 27, PEOPLE confirmed Monday. She was 25.

Master P first shared news of his daughter's death via Instagram on May 29.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," he said in an emotional statement. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

Master P visits Build to discuss the movie "I Got the Hook Up 2" at Build Studio
Master P. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Continued the 52-year-old, "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P's son, Romeo Miller (the rapper previously known as Lil' Romeo), also wrote about the death of his sister on Instagram, sharing portions of the same statement.

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," the 33-year-old said.

He added, "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."

RELATED VIDEO: Country Singer Luke Bell Died of an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing: Report

Fentanyl overdose deaths — particularly accidental fentanyl overdoses — have become increasingly common in the U.S. in recent years.

The DEA says a fatal dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil. It is now the leading cause of overdose deaths, along with other synthetic opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Synthetic opioid overdoses — which includes fentanyl overdoses — increased by over 56 percent from 2019 to 2020.

"We've seen a major increase," Dr. Traci Green, professor and director of the Opioid Policy Research Collective at Brandeis University, told PEOPLE in September 2021. "Fentanyl has reached into communities where it hadn't ever been before."

Typically, fentanyl overdoses occur when the user believes they're doing heroin or cocaine but the fast-acting fentanyl is unknowingly mixed in.

"If someone who's used to taking cocaine at parties who does a line of fentanyl or even cocaine that has some fentanyl in it, that can really be the difference between life and death," Green said. "It's compounded because people aren't prepared, and they're not suspecting it."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Master P visits Build to discuss the movie "I Got the Hook Up 2" at Build Studio
Master P Announces Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller at 29: 'Overwhelming Grief'
Kate Quigley Talks About Fentanyl Poisoning on Red Table Talk
Kate Quigley Speaks Out About Fentanyl Poisoning on Red Table Talk: 'It Was Horrific'
Fentanyl
How Fentanyl Became One of the Biggest Causes of Drug Overdoses in the U.S.
Fentanyl citrate in various forms prescribed by doctors, used illegally in overdose can cause death
Schools in Los Angeles Will Carry Opioid Antidote After Increase in Overdoses: 'An Urgent Crisis'
Rainbow Fentanyl
Health Officials Warn of Rainbow Fentanyl Being Used to Target Children and Young Adults
Master P Opens Up About His Daughter’s Fatal Drug Overdose
Master P Opens Up About His Daughter's 'Heartbreaking' Fatal Drug Overdose
Fentanyl citrate in various forms prescribed by doctors, used illegally in overdose can cause death
Hollywood High School Student Dies and 3 Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Pills They Believed to Be Percocet
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs looks to the video board as he leaves the game in the sixth inning of an MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2019 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Former Angels Employee Eric Kay Sentenced to 22 Years for Role in Tyler Skaggs' Overdose Death
Master P Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Tytyana Miller On Stage
Master P Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Tytyana with 'You Are Not Alone' Sing-Along: 'I Miss Her'
Luke Bell
Country Singer Luke Bell Died of an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing
Walgreens; CVS Pharmacy; Walmart store
Walgreens, CVS and Walmart to Pay $650 Million to 2 Ohio Counties in Opioid Lawsuit, Judge Rules
Drugs overdose
U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Hit New Record in 2021 with 108,000 Lives Lost: CDC Report
marijuana
Connecticut Warns of Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana After Drug Sample Tests Positive for the Opioid
The Ohio State University, commonly referred to as Ohio State or OSU, is a public research university located in Columbus, Ohio. It was originally founded in 1873 as a land-grant university and is currently the third largest university campus in the United States.
Ohio State Issues Warning About 'Fake Adderall' Pills Laced with Fentanyl After 2 Students Die
Mom and Twins
Coroner Releases Cause of Death for Mom and Her Twins, 3, Who Were Mysteriously Found Dead in Car
Mac Miller
Second Man Who Supplied Mac Miller's Alleged Drug Dealer Agrees to Plead Guilty