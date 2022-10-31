Coroner Confirms Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death 5 Months After Master P's Daughter Died

The cause of death for Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller has been ruled as an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Miller died at a private residence of fentanyl intoxication on May 27, PEOPLE confirmed Monday. She was 25.

Master P first shared news of his daughter's death via Instagram on May 29.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," he said in an emotional statement. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

Master P. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Continued the 52-year-old, "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P's son, Romeo Miller (the rapper previously known as Lil' Romeo), also wrote about the death of his sister on Instagram, sharing portions of the same statement.

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," the 33-year-old said.

He added, "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."

Fentanyl overdose deaths — particularly accidental fentanyl overdoses — have become increasingly common in the U.S. in recent years.

The DEA says a fatal dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil. It is now the leading cause of overdose deaths, along with other synthetic opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Synthetic opioid overdoses — which includes fentanyl overdoses — increased by over 56 percent from 2019 to 2020.

"We've seen a major increase," Dr. Traci Green, professor and director of the Opioid Policy Research Collective at Brandeis University, told PEOPLE in September 2021. "Fentanyl has reached into communities where it hadn't ever been before."

Typically, fentanyl overdoses occur when the user believes they're doing heroin or cocaine but the fast-acting fentanyl is unknowingly mixed in.

"If someone who's used to taking cocaine at parties who does a line of fentanyl or even cocaine that has some fentanyl in it, that can really be the difference between life and death," Green said. "It's compounded because people aren't prepared, and they're not suspecting it."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.