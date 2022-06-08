Master P said he and his family would celebrate her life instead of grieve further, and use the situation to help other families struggling with mental illness and substance abuse

Master P Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Tytyana with 'You Are Not Alone' Sing-Along: 'I Miss Her'

Master P spoke out on the importance of taking mental illness and substance abuse seriously in an emotional performance over the weekend that was his first since announcing the death of his daughter Tytyana Miller.

The rapper paid tribute to the late Tytyana during his headlining set at the Funk Fest in Florida on Saturday, which came weeks after he shared news on May 29 that Tytyana had died.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love my daughter, man. I miss her," he told the crowd. "And I always was her parachute, but now she's my parachute up in the sky looking over me and we ain't gonna grieve no more, we gonna celebrate because now I'm gonna be able to take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives like we did out here and played my part. I know that God put me in this world for a passion and a purpose."

Master P, 52, added that "mental illness and substance abuse is a serious thing," before leading the crowd in a sing-along of Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone," which he called her "theme song."

Tytyana's cause of death has not yet been revealed, though the entrepreneur said in a June 1 Instagram post that she had been on "a long and painful journey" with mental illness and substance abuse since 2015.

"[It's] a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony," he wrote. "As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children. Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy."

Master P — who shared Tytyana with ex-wife Sonya C — continued by explaining that he recognized that other families are dealing with painful losses just like his is, and said he would commit his time and effort to helping those families.

"Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate her life," he said. "Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic and a loving person who deeply cared for others."

In light of her death, Tytyana also received tributes from other families, including her brother Romeo Miller (the rapper previously known as Lil' Romeo).

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," the 32-year-old said.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.