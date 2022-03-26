"New Orleans, we've been through so many natural disasters, but we realize we're thankful for life," Master P said after a strong tornado hit his hometown Tuesday

Master P Is Helping New Orleans Tornado Victims: 'We Have to Be Thankful for Life'

Master P is helping out his hometown of New Orleans in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down Tuesday.

The 51-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, whose family members reportedly live just seven blocks away from where the natural disaster hit, told TMZ Friday that his foundation, Team Hope, has already sent out 25 people to help those affected. More than 100 families who live in the city's Ninth Ward have received resources.

The organization has helped clean the streets of New Orleans, retrieved items from homes that suffered damage, and provided assistance to senior citizens as they complete damage claim forms, Master P told the news outlet.

"New Orleans is stronger together ... it's time to clean up and rebuild. We have done this so many times we have to be thankful for life," he added.

Master P shared footage of the damage from a newscast to his Instagram on Thursday. The Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalari said the "violent EF3 tornado" was so strong that it lifted a home, along with a family of three that was inside, off the ground and dropped it on the street.

"Prayers go out to my hometown and everyone that was affected by the tornado," Master P captioned the clip. "New Orleans, we've been through so many natural disasters, but we realize we're thankful for life."

"Now it's time to bounce back and rebuild," he added. "Salute to the volunteers we're making a difference."

Team Hope's website also says that it's providing assistance to residents impacted by the windstorm.

Reps for Master P did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

At least one person died from the large tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Two twisters touched down in the New Orleans area around 7:30 p.m. local time, one near east New Orleans and one in Lacombe on either side of Lake Pontchartrain, the agency reported early Wednesday morning.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said on Twitter that one of the tornadoes touched down shortly before 8 p.m. in the Lower Ninth Ward. Approximately 8,000 residents were left without power following the dangerous windstorms, she added.

Winds topped 100 mph during the storm, according to WDSU News meteorologist Devon Lucie.

The storm killed at least one person and injured several others in neighboring Arbai, where "the most significant damage occurred," per NWS New Orleans/Baton Rouge.