Master P Announces Death of His Daughter Tytyana Miller at 29: 'Overwhelming Grief'

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, he announced on Instagram over the weekend.

The rapper, who shared his daughter with ex Sonya C, confirmed Tytyana's death at age 29 in an emotional statement. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," said Master P. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

Continued the 52-year-old, "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Master P's son, Romeo Miller (the rapper previously known as Lil' Romeo), also wrote about the death of his sister on Instagram, sharing portions of the same statement.

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister," the 32-year-old said.

He added, "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless."

In addition to Tytyana, Master P and Sonya C share multiple children together: Romeo, Hercy Miller, Veno Miller, Itali Miller, Mercy Miller and Vercy Miller. Master P is also dad to Cymphonique Miller.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.