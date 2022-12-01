Carnie Wilson Says Wilson Phillips 'Felt Like We Still Won' 'The Masked Singer' Despite Placing Second

Someday somebody's gonna make Wilson Phillips want to turn around and go on The Masked Singer — and as it turns out, that day has already come.

Carnie and Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips unmasked as Lambs on Wednesday's season 8 finale when they took the runner-up spot following powerful performances of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" and Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is."

The trio, who released their version of Harry Styles' "Boyfriend" on Friday, enjoyed the songs they covered on The Masked Singer so much that Carnie, 54, tells PEOPLE the group might actually add them to their tour set.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Michael Becker / FOX

"I would love to suggest to the girls to add 'Boyfriends' and 'I Need You Now,' and possibly 'Ironic' to the set list," she says. "We do a girl group medley, so maybe we could do a Masked Singer medley and add it to the show. I think it'd be really fun."

"I love that idea!" Wendy, 53, says.

The sisters recall performing as Lambs, losing the Golden Mask trophy to Amber Riley (Harp!) and how that Bridesmaids appearance revitalized their career.

What made you all want to go on The Masked Singer?

CARNIE WILSON: It was an incredible opportunity for us. The whole concept of the show is so unique, and the physical challenge of the costume and the mask. The producers and Fox held our hand through it. It was so exciting and [a] different experience that we will never, ever forget.

How was performing under the costumes different from what you're used to?

WENDY WILSON: When you go on stage, you're normally concerned about your pitch and maybe the way you move a little bit and your hair. With this, it's a totally different ball of wax. The weight of the costume — it's very heavy and it's challenging to walk, to turn, to do your choreography. You have a mic that you cannot put to your mouth. It's about 10 in. from your mouth. You basically can't see. All of these elements are added so you have to work with it and you have to do your best while maintaining your pitch. So it's hard, but it was also like, "Wow, this is like a full performance." So it was a lot of fun and very challenging but in a good way.

CARNIE: To be under there, it was boiling hot. It was incredibly challenging. The singing part was OK, but it was the standing around while everybody was talking, the comments were being made. For me, it was very hard on my legs — balancing. Actually, in one of the episodes, the piece that went underneath my chin, it rose up to right over my mouth, and I had to talk through it like I was fricking Silence of the Lambs. No pun intended!

WENDY: And forget it if you have an itch.

Michael Becker/FOX

Who in your lives knew that you were doing the show?

CARNIE: My children knew, my mom knew and my best friend knew, but I kept it really, really under wraps. I was very nervous, and we're under a contract and NDA and all that. You don't want to spoil it, and you don't want to get in trouble either. But as the weeks went on and especially on Twitter — I don't really love Twitter, but you can't help it, you want to see what people are saying — and it was very, very flattering and so obvious. A lot of people really knew right from the get-go, and they weren't letting go of their opinions either.

Were you disappointed not to win the whole thing?

WENDY: We are so proud of [Amber] and honored to be singing next to her. Going all the way that we did, it's just amazing and an honor. And we wouldn't have had it any other way. I mean, if we won, that would've been great, too, but I think she really deserved it.

CARNIE: It's just hard to compare the two. It's very, very different styles of singing. There was that part of me, personally, where I was like, "Oh God, I really hope we win." And I really thought we had the chance, but it was like we did win. It felt like we still won.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's What The Masked Singer Season 5 Winner Nick Lachey Has to Say About the Show!

You referred to your Bridesmaids appearance in a few of the clue packages. How did that movie reinvigorate your career?

WENDY: I think it revitalized our career. It was really a flash moment that we got the cameo in Bridesmaids, and we had no idea that it would kickstart our career like that. We started getting a lot of phone calls for shows, and we would go to the shows and these droves of women in their 20s would show up at the shows — 20-somethings with Bridesmaids shirts on and dresses. One time a wedding party came with dresses.

CARNIE: It brought a whole new audience to our repertoire. Now when someone's like 25 and younger and if they don't recognize me, I go, "Did you see Bridesmaids?" And they go, "Yeah." And I go, "Remember the ending?" And they go, "Oh, my God, I love that song!"

How do you reflect on the last three-plus decades of your careers at this point?

CARNIE: With extreme gratitude, let's put it that way.

WENDY: A lot of pride. And we've worked really hard, and we're just honored that we are recognized for anything that we've done. We love each other, and we love what we do.

CARNIE: There's sort of a spiritual connection that the three of us have. And it really comes down to the music. The day after Thanksgiving, the CEO of our record company passed away. This is the man who signed us originally, who believed in us, and was such a huge part of our career, put a f--- ton of money into promoting Wilson Phillips back in the day. This was 36 years ago when he signed us. I felt so sad a chapter had closed. But it was very ironic, though — pun intended — that we released "Boyfriends" as a single, and he died that day.

WENDY: Something symbolic about it.

What made you choose to cover the Harry Styles song?

WENDY: Harry Styles is just awesome. We love him, and we love his creativity and his voice.

CARNIE: And he is hot.

WENDY: Yeah, well, that, too. But when we heard "Boyfriends," we heard the three-part harmony all through the song and we said, "Oh, that is so Wilson Phillips." And we said, 'We would love to cover something like this.' And we made it happen. It was just spur of the moment, but it was right.

CARNIE: It reminded me of "Release Me" a little bit. Like a scaled-down "Release Me." It's a very special song, but it's kind of sad in a way. We all cried when we recorded it. We usually cry when we're in the studio, anyway, but this song is very special.

WENDY: With our writing in the past, we've written a lot about love and relationships and this song kind of encapsulated that and what we went through as young women with boyfriends. It brought back those feelings. So lyrically it was right and then sonically, it was right.

Wilson Phillips. Michael Tullberg/Getty

What else can fans expect from Wilson Phillips going forward?

CARNIE: Hopefully with our busy schedules and all of our nine children between us, we will amp it up and do even more shows. We've been pretty steady with our performing over the last decade which has been really great. Fans still come out to see us and we have a lot of fun on stage. And hopefully we'll do some writing and maybe get some original material out, too. Fingers crossed for that.