01 of 18 I Do! Darling Photography Mary Lambert and her partner, Wyatt Paige Hermansen, dated for four years before they tied the knot at Enchanted Gables in Oakland, Maine.

02 of 18 Meet the Wedding Party! Darling Photography Instead of a traditional wedding party, the couple — who dubbed themselves "bride and broom" — selected "broomsbabes" and "bridesbabes" to stand by their sides on the big day, with "captain" and "president" replacing the traditional maid of honor or best man roles. "We thought it was really cute and funny," Lambert tells PEOPLE of their creative twist. "We were trying to find other couples like us in bridal magazines and I just didn't see it. I know they're out there, but it has felt a little constricting, a lot of the gender dynamics... There's a lot of things we've been pushing against, and one of those was our wedding party."

03 of 18 Exchanging Vows Darling Photography It was important to Lambert and Hermansen, a professor who uses they/them pronouns, to exchange vows they wrote themselves. "With both of us being writers, and obviously Mary being an artist and a poet and someone who expresses herself creatively, it was really important for us to have room to say our own vows," Hermansen says.

04 of 18 Bridesbabes, Unite Darling Photography Lambert's captain bridesbabe was her best friend Nadia, and her lineup also included her sisters Hannah, Kathy and Katie and friend Tim.

05 of 18 Darling Photography Hermansen's broomsbabes included their sister Joy, brother Rex and friends Ned, Cheryl and Leslie, who also officiated the ceremony.

06 of 18 Happily Ever After Darling Photography "I knew that we were going to fall in love," Lambert says of first meeting Hermansen on a Tinder date in 2018.

07 of 18 An Autumn Aesthetic Darling Photography The couple says their goal was to make sure their wedding was special and unique. "It feels like the perfect mix of, 'We're on a farm but we're also in our nice shoes!'" Lambert says. "We didn't want it to look like anybody else's wedding. We really want it to be us. We wanted to be the wedding that people look at and say, 'I want to do that.'"

08 of 18 Together Forever Darling Photography "It's really common for queer people to be really cynical about marriage," Hermansen says. "But when I met Mary, she was just as starry-eyed about the idea of getting married as I was. She had the whole fantasy in her heart and it just meant so much to me to meet somebody who I could see myself with in that way."

09 of 18 With This Ring Darling Photography The couple said "I do" and exchanged thin gold bands with an ivy vine design and three small diamonds that they got from a local jeweler named Rebekah Brooks.

10 of 18 Saying Yes to the Dress Darling Photography Lambert chose a sparkly Essense of Australia gown from Kleinfeld in New York City.

11 of 18 This Kiss Darling Photography "I feel like being married for queer people is… I don't know if it's the same for straight people, but I feel like we're allowed in. We did it," Lambert says of tying the knot. "I want to be recognized this way. I want to be recognized as a married couple."

12 of 18 A Special Suit Darling Photography Hermansen turned to the Brooklyn-based company Bindle & Keep, which specializes in custom-tailored suits for gender-nonconforming clients, for their burnt orange suit.

13 of 18 Love Is Love Darling Photography. Hermansen said the pair "just decided to go full-on maintaining the tradition while injecting a little bit of gender-radical, gender-neutral stuff."

14 of 18 Sealing the Deal Wyatt Paige Hermansen and Mary Lambert. Darling Photography. Lambert and Hermansen, who live in Massachusetts, host the podcast The Manic Episodes together.

15 of 18 Together Forever Darling Photography. The night before the wedding, the couple hosted a "Lovebird Tribute Concert" complete with tacos and an open mic.

16 of 18 Down the Aisle Wyatt Paige Hermansen and Mary Lambert. Darling Photography. Lambert and Hermansen were engaged in November 2021.

17 of 18 All Smiles Wyatt Paige Hermansen and Mary Lambert. Darling Photography. The reception included a "full-on, big-ass barbecue" feast with cornbread and potatoes from Big Tree Catering, plus a vegan curry option and a vanilla funfetti cake.