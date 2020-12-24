Mary J. Blige 'Won't Deprive Myself of Love' After Painful 2-Year Divorce from Kendu Isaacs

"It gets lonely and sad, but I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along," the Grammy winner said on a new episode Peace of Mind with Taraji airing Monday

Mary J. Blige has learned some very meaningful lessons after her emotionally taxing divorce from ex-husband Kendu Isaacs.

In 2016, the former couple called it quits after 13 years of marriage. But the divorce became a years-long, exhausting split for the 9-time Grammy-winner. Isaacs even claimed he was hospitalized due to stress from their breakup in 2018, as part of his attempt to gain financial support from the singer.

Chatting with Golden Globe-winner Taraji P. Henson in an all-new episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji, which airs Monday on Facebook Watch, Blige, 49, opens about spending the holidays as a single woman this year. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the empowering conversation.

"It gets lonely and it gets sad, but I just gotta thug this out until something excellent comes along," Blige tells her famous friend. "I don't know when that's gonna happen. But, I'd rather be myself than to keep making the same mistakes over and over again. I'm going to be patient and sift through this thing and love on me right now."

But the "Family Affair" hitmaker quickly assures fans, "I'm not gonna deprive myself of living [and] I'm not gonna deprive myself of romance, if it ever shows up."

"I hear you girl! Yes, that's right!" the talk show host said with a smile. Henson is sharing a similar experience with Blige — she revealed in October that she and her now-ex fiancé Kelvin Hayden had ended their engagement.

Blige's candid discussion comes as part of Henson's twice-weekly Facebook Watch series, in which she chats with famous pals, field experts and more about their personal life challenges.