Mary J. Blige Vows to 'Touch More Lives' in Her Second Annual Strength of a Woman Festival (Exclusive)

Mary J. Blige spoke to PEOPLE about her "mission in life" as she prepares for her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in Atlanta, Georgia

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on May 4, 2023
65th GRAMMY Awards - Mary J. Blige TOUT
Mary J. Blige. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Mary J. Blige is ready to outdo her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, taking over Atlanta, Georgia for another year.

Ahead of the second annual event — set for May 11-14 — the 52-year-old R&B singer and actress spoke to PEOPLE about creating a space to celebrate, uplift and educate Black women.

"I'm super excited because last year was bigger than what I even dreamed or imagined," she says. "It was so successful that we're doing it again and I believe it's going to touch more lives in a positive way."

In partnership with Pepsi, Blige created the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit as an event devoted to women's empowerment and community building. Featuring music, comedy and educational programs, it's aimed at providing long-lasting opportunities to women of all backgrounds.

Growing up, Blige admits that she really never saw women being uplifted in her community unless it came from the example her mother set. The Grammy winner says that because of her experience, she made it "my mission in life" to give back and help others.

"Giving is a part of my life. And when I began to encourage women, I didn't even know that I could start a movement like that," she explains, adding that she's dedicated herself to the fans who've supported her over the years.

"In my neighborhood, we never had this type of event that we can bring our kids to, and grown women can go to and get uplifted and encouraged," Blige continues. "So I feel really good about being able to give that back to these communities and these places and to these people that were like me, that didn't have it."

Mary J. Blige
Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

In another effort to give back and make this year's festival "bigger and better," Blige and Pepsi are donating $200,000 to local Atlanta organizations that "support and amplify women across the city," the singer says.

Blige is also introducing the Strength of a Woman Scholarship, which will be awarded to a Black female student aspiring to or currently attending an HBCU.

"This is why we do it," she says. "We do it to educate and uplift and encourage and build up places and get to places that can't afford or get this kind of support."

The Strength of a Woman Festival kicks off May 11 in Atlanta's State Farm Arena. This year's iteration will include musical performances by Blige, Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Method Man and more.

The Summit, hosted by Marsai Martin, will also feature panels and workshops on music, wellness, tech, beauty, and financial literacy — all in partnership with local, minority and female-owned businesses.

"Every hip-hop artist and their mother's going to be there," Blige tells PEOPLE. "It's going to be a good time."

