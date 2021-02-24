Mary J. Blige 'Surprised' Vice President Kamala Harris Used Her Song 'Work That' for Election Victory Speech

"People were calling me, I didn't know what the hell was going on," the singer told Angie Martinez during the premiere of iHeartRadio Living Black!

Before Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her election victory speech on Nov. 7, she walked onstage to Mary J. Blige's 2007 song "Work That" — a choice that "surprised" the singer.

Speaking with Angie Martinez for the premiere of the iHeartRadio Living Black! show in celebration of Black History Month over the weekend, Blige opened up about the excitement she felt when she learned her track had been featured during the historic moment.

Harris, 56, is the first woman, first Black person and first person of Asian descent to hold the office of vice president in the U.S.

"I was buggin', I was so surprised because people were calling me, I didn't know what the hell was going on," Blige, 50, told Martinez Saturday.

"I spoke to my sister the next day. She was like, 'Yo! Kamala Harris just came out to 'Work That.' I said 'Work That?'" she continued.

"Work That," off Blige's Growing Pains, includes lyrics like "You can look at my palm / And see the storm coming / Read the book of my life / And see I've overcome it."

"She didn't even pick [one of my hits like] 'Just Fine,' she picked 'Work That,'" Blige continued, declaring that Harris must have been a longtime listener to be familiar with the track.

"'Work That' [is a song] which only the fans know," Blige told Martinez. "So, I would say thank you, Kamala. She is one of my heroes, for real."

This isn't the first time Harris showed her support for the hitmaker — she also played a Blige song at the Democratic National Convention in August.

"I didn't see it coming," the singer said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September, just a few weeks after the DNC. "I didn't even see it until later."