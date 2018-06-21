Mary J. Blige is now legally single.

A Los Angeles judge approved the 47-year-old singer’s divorce settlement with her ex Kendu Isaacs on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast.

The exact terms of their settlement are confidential, according to the documents.

The former couple, who first revealed they were splitting after 12 years of marriage in 2016, reached a divorce settlement in March.

In September, the singer opened up to Variety, telling the magazine that although she was “doing OK” after their breakup, it takes a lot of work to “keep her spirits up.”

“I’m living. I’m not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me,” she added.

Last year, Blige was ordered to pay her estranged husband $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support. When she filed for divorce — citing irreconcilable differences — the hitmaker had asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Isaacs.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE in May 2017, Blige claimed Isaacs spent more than $420,000 during their marriage on “travel charges” that involved a woman he was having an affair with, not her.

Blige also claimed that Isaacs drives a Mercedes that she pre-paid the lease on and that he refused to turn over possession of her “Grammy and other achievement awards.”

The singer went on to say that she has long been the only bread-winner in the family and she is burdened with all of the debts, which she claimed total more than $10,000,000.

While the couple have no children together, Blige, has been a stepmother to Isaacs’ children – Briana, Jordan and Nas – from a former relationship since they wed in 2003.

In January, Isaacs claimed in court documents obtained by The Blast that he had “experienced physical manifestations of stress and emotional distress from this matter, which has caused him to become hospitalized.”

The Blast also reported that in the documents Isaacs claims he is “unemployable” and cannot pay his rent without the monetary support he receives from Blige.