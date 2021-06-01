Mary J. Blige's My Life will feature the nine-time Grammy-winner revisiting the inspiration behind her critically acclaimed 1994 album

Mary J. Blige Explores the Impact of Her Acclaimed Album My Life in Trailer for New Documentary

Mary J. Blige is revisiting the most influential work of her career in her latest big project.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming documentary Mary J. Blige's My Life, which drops later this month in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month and offers an in-depth look at the superstar's deeply personal and critically acclaimed 1994 album My Life.

"My Life is the album that really bonded me with my fans who have since been along for what turned out to be a crazy ride," Blige, 50, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Going back and reliving that time and that music felt like an out-of-body experience, but one I'm so humbled by."

In the documentary, which comes from Oscar-winning filmmaker Vannessa Roth, Blige "reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York's housing projects to international stardom," according to its official logline.

In addition, the nine-time Grammy-winner will celebrated the 25th anniversay of her album by performing it live for first time in the documentary.

"Through all the highs and lows my one constant has been my fans, and I wanted to make this documentary for them," said Blige. "To give them more insight into who I was and who I am now, where I've come from and where I still want to go and break down an album that completely changed everything for me."

Blige is an executive producer on the project with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Quincy Jones is the executive music producer.