Marvin Gaye III Files for Divorce from Wife Wendy 2 Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Marvin Gaye III was arrested in January, and his estranged wife later filed a temporary restraining order against him

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 22, 2023 04:00 PM
Marvin Gaye III
Marvin Gaye III and Wendy Gaye. Photo: Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Marvin Gaye III, the eldest son of legendary singer Marvin Gaye, has filed for divorce from wife Wendy, two months after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Gaye, 57, filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

He signed the papers on March 16, and indicated that he and Wendy, 55, separated on Jan. 12, the same day he was reportedly arrested and booked on a misdemeanor charge for domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ reported at the time.

In the aftermath of the alleged assault, Wendy filed a temporary restraining order on Jan. 17 that claimed Gaye had used a handgun and injured her neck, causing emotional distress and trauma, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Wendy said in her filing that Gaye grabbed her by the neck "and lifted her off the ground," and when her cousin Jasmine Gordy came to her defense, he "began physically attacking her as well." The filing states that Gaye then grabbed a handgun and pointed it at both Wendy and Jasmine "while threatening to shoot them as they ran out of the house."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Marvin Gaye III attends Ryan Gordy Foundation Celebrates 60 Years Of Mowtown at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Marvin Gaye III. Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Wendy also alleged that Gaye abused her "multiple times over [the] past 12 years," and threatened her with a gun on "multiple" occasions, though she never called the police.

She filed — and was granted — an amended temporary restraining order against Gaye on Feb. 23, which declared that he must stay 100 yards away from her and Gordy. That order will remain in place through at least April 14.

Attorneys for both Gaye and Wendy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gaye is the adopted son of Marvin Gaye and his first wife Anna Gordy. His biological mother is Denise Gordy, Anna's niece.

