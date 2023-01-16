Marvin Gaye III Arrested for Domestic Violence and Assault with Deadly Weapon, Released on Bond: Report

Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his wife, Wendy, and a cousin on Friday night, TMZ reports

By
Published on January 16, 2023 05:14 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Marvin Gaye III attends Ryan Gordy Foundation Celebrates 60 Years Of Mowtown at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Marvin Gaye III. Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Marvin Gaye III, the eldest son of the legendary Marvin Gaye, was arrested over the weekend for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday night, Gaye allegedly pointed a gun at his wife, Wendy, and a cousin at his Los Angeles home after an argument over a previous assault, TMZ reported.

By the time cops arrived, Gaye, 57, had already fled the scene.

According to the outlet, Gaye arrived at the Sheriff's station the following day and turned himself in. He was then booked on a misdemeanor charge for domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

He posted $50,000 bond and was released, per TMZ.

An attorney for the victims did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

An emergency protective order was also issued to keep Gaye away from the home and deputies later recovered two firearms from the household.

Gaye is the adopted son of Marvin Gaye and wife Anna Gordy. His biological mother is Denise Gordy, Anna's niece.

Gaye largely remained out of the public eye until 2013 when he revealed he was experiencing kidney failure and was seeking a donated organ for transplant, according to the Daily Mail.

