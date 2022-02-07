Marques Houston Releases Wedding Video with New Song Inspired By Wife Miya and Daughter Zara

“The inspiration was just life, just really me knowing who I am as a person and as a husband and father," Marques Houston tells PEOPLE of his new album, Me

Marques Houston is making his music comeback with a project more personal than ever.

After taking a nearly 10-year hiatus from music, the 40-year-old singer and actor released a surprise album on Friday, titled Me. The 14-track album features the single "Forever's Not Long Enough," a love song dedicated to his wife Miya Houston.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just got compelled to go into the studio and I'm like, I wanna really create a body of work that speaks to myself and that speaks to who I am now, which is why the title is Me," Marques tells PEOPLE of the album.

The music video for "Forever's Not Long Enough" — premiering exclusively with PEOPLE — doubles as his wedding video, highlighting his nuptials to wife Miya as well as the couple's engagement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marques Houston wedding Credit: Khristian Snyder

Marques and Miya tied the knot in August 2020 in an ultra-private ceremony at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California. The couple — who are parents to 2-month-old daughter Zara — kept the guest list small due to the coronavirus, solidifying their love in front of Marques' Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee.

Marques says he wrote "Forever's Not Long Enough" specifically for his wife early in their relationship, adding that he always had the intention of the ballad being used for their wedding day thanks to Miya's continued support in his music.

"I recorded the song and I played the voice note for her. And I was like, 'Babe, this is the song I wrote about you like right when we started dating.' And it was kind of cool because I knew she was the one right away. So that song just came to me," Marques explains.

Marques Houston Instagram Credit: Marques Houston Instagram

"And now we have our child, and Zara listens to my album and I put it on for her. She'll even try to sing along. You know, she can't really sing or anything like that yet but she tries to make little noises and kind of groove to the music," he continues. "And so that's why I say the inspiration is just life, just really me knowing who I am as a person and as a husband and father."

The singer tells PEOPLE that he's looking forward to continuing music while finding the "balance" between his career and his family.