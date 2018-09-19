Maroon 5 Set to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show: Source

Game on!

Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show for the upcoming 2019 Super Bowl, a source confirms to PEOPLE. In response to the news — confirmed by multiple outlets including Variety and Billboard — the NFL issued a statement.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” it reads. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Maroon 5 had no comment on the news.

This would be the band’s first ever Super Bowl performance. Last year’s featured Justin Timberlake (for the second time) and 2017 was Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

Maroon 5 is entering “a new phase” of its career, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael told PEOPLE in a statement recently, explaining the pop group’s choice to sell online more almost 200 pieces of gear it had previously used both on stage and in the studio.

“We used all of this gear when we were kids, working hard to establish ourselves as a band,” said Carmichael. “We need to clear out what we’re not using anymore to make room for the equipment that will help us create what comes next. This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story.”