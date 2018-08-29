Maroon 5 Selling Almost 200 Guitars, Drum Machines and Microphones: 'We're in a New Phase'

Maroon 5 has been together for two decades, and they’re moving to bigger and better things — including their equipment!

The chart-topping rock band will be selling almost 200 pieces of gear it had previously used both on stage and in the studio on Reverb.com’s Techno Empire shop. Items including microphones, guitars, drum machines and more will be available on Thursday, Aug. 30.

“We used all of this gear when we were kids, working hard to establish ourselves as a band,” said Jesse Carmichael, the band’s keyboardist, in a statement to PEOPLE. “Now, we’re in a new phase and we need to clear out what we’re not using anymore to make room for the equipment that will help us create what comes next. This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story.”

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 Don Arnold/WireImage

Many of the pieces on sale go back to the mid-’90s when the band went by Kara’s Flowers. Some of the more famous items include: a chrome Shure wireless microphone that lead singer Adam Levine used during the tour that followed Maroon 5’s second album, It Won’t Be Soon Before Long, a custom keytar, a keyboard that may still have musical samples on it from when it was used in previous tours, road cases stamped with the band’s name, and a Gibson Les Paul Jim Beam guitar from the Songs About Jane era that was destroyed on stage.

“Either Adam or James decided to send that guitar up into the air at the end of one of the songs and when it hit the ground we hit the downbeat of the end of the song. I’m not sure if it recovered into a playable state, but it’s a cool-looking guitar,” Carmichael, 39, told Reverb.

Maroon 5’s latest album, Red Pill Blues, was released in November 2017 and features special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis. The band’s upcoming tour — produced by Live Nation — will start in Tacoma, Washington, and hit Sacramento, New Orleans and other smaller cities before ending its first leg in New York City on Oct. 15, 2018.

Maroon 5 Wes and Alex

The band, especially Levine, 39, scrambled with a lot of different names for the album, which features singles “What Lovers Do” and “Girls Like You,” lead guitarist James Valentine told PEOPLE exclusively in November.

Travis Schneider

“Adam came up with the Red Pill Blues thinking about The Matrix and taking the red pill, taking the blue,” Valentine, 39, said. “Seeing things for the way they are in 2017 is a little depressing, so that’s where the Red Pill Blues came from.”

Jesse Carmichael, Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“[Red Pill Blues] definitely sounds like Maroon 5 because people are just accustomed to the way we sound, but I think for each record it’s definitely a step forward and an evolution,” he added. “There are certain aspects of our sound that we’ll never be able to change completely, for instance Adam’s voice, [but] we always lean towards a funk-influenced type of sound that’s definitely there on all of our records.”