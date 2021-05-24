Maroon 5 Reveals Album Jordi's Tracklist Featuring Songs with Stevie Nicks, H.E.R, YG and More
The group fronted by Adam Levine is set to release their latest album on June 11. Nine of Jordi's 14 tracks feature other stars
Maroon 5 stans, get ready!
A new album is around the corner for the Adam Levine-fronted group and PEOPLE can exclusively announce Jordi's tracklist featuring the likes of Stevie Nicks, H.E.R, blackbear, YG, Nipsey Hussle and more artists.
Jordi's standard edition includes 12 tracks including the previously released songs "Beautiful Mistakes" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "Nobody's Love," and "Memories," along with a remix featuring rapper YG and the late Nipsey Hussle.
Meanwhile, Nicks is featured on track "Remedy," H.E.R. on "Convince Me Otherwise," blackbear on "Echo," Zimbabwean star Bantu on "One Light" and the late Juice WRLD on "Can't Leave You Alone."
The deluxe edition will feature two additional tracks: "Button" featuring Latin stars Anuel AA and Tainy, along with Jason Derulo's "Lifestyle" with Levine. The physical deluxe edition will only be available at Target and will include a poster and limited-edition cover.
The album title pays tribute to the group's original manager Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017 due to complications with a blood clot. He was 40.
"This album is named after our manager. We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I'm still learning how to cope with," Levine, 42, wrote on Instagram announcing the album. "All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how. I miss him every single day."
RELATED: Adam Levine Jokes Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'Can't Afford' Him Performing at Their Wedding
"And I'm proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up...every step of the way. We love you Jordi," he added. "I'll carry these torches for ya. That you know I'll never drop."
See Jordi's full tracklist below:
- “Beautiful Mistakes” feat. Megan thee Stallion
- “Lost”
- “Echo” feat. blackbear
- “Lovesick”
- “Remedy” feat. Stevie Nicks
- “Seasons”
- “One Light” feat. Bantu
- “Convince Me Otherwise” feat. H.E.R.
- “Nobody’s Love”
- “Can't Leave You Alone” feat. Juice WRLD
- “Memories“
- “Memories (Remix)” feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG
- “Button” [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy]
- “Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)
Tracks 13 and 14 are only on the deluxe edition.
