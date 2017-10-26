Maroon 5 Announces 2018 World Tour — Here's When and How You Can Get Tickets

Nothing to feel blue about, here — Maroon 5 is going on tour!

The band announced their 2018 world tour for upcoming new album, Red Pill Blues, this week, revealing that they’ll hit the road starting on May 30 of next year with special guest Julia Michaels.

The tour — produced by Live Nation — will start in Tacoma, Washington, and hit cities like Sacramento and New Orleans before ending its first leg in New York City on Oct. 15, 2018.

Tickets for tour dates will go on sale on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express card members will have access to a pre-sale before tickets become available to the general public, starting Monday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. local time. The pre-sale will continue through the rest of the week, ending Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

In addition, residents of the U.S. and Canada who buy tickets between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10 will get one copy — either physical or digital — of Red Pill Blues.

Red Pill Blues — Maroon 5’s sixth studio album — is due out Nov. 3, and features special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky, and LunchMoney Lewis.