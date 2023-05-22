Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's 'Middle Ground' Music Video Is 'Heartfelt and Honest' (Exclusive)

Maroon 5 is throwing it back to simpler times for their new single "Middle Ground."

Frontman Adam Levine teases that the video, which was directed by David Dobkin and is set for release on Tuesday, is driven by the track's reflective lyrics.

"We wanted to let the lyrics tell the story and message, and allow the visuals to connect to the audience in a very personal and human way," Levine, 44, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the video, which was shot in Malibu.

Mathieu Bitton

Mathieu Bitton

"The creative was to focus on the band — together — through a series of documentary-like images and vignettes: showing the process of creating the track, a 'making the song' with the band playing, discussing things and working parts out, including the casual goofing-off moments," adds Levine, whose wife, Behati Prinsloo, was also on set. "But with a heartfelt and honest quality to it all."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Mathieu Bitton

"Middle Ground" is Maroon 5's first new release since 2021. Levine — a former coach on The Voice — will be returning to the show Tuesday night to perform the single with the rest of the band.

"I need more than myself, I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt," sings Levine on the song. "If I hit the ground, I'll fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound?"

After a successful run of performances earlier this spring in Las Vegas, the band will be returning to the Dolby Live! at Park MGM in July for their M5LV residency shows.

Mathieu Bitton

Mathieu Bitton

"We've gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon," Levine told PEOPLE in March after opening night. "Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."

Prinsloo and two of their kids, daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, were on hand to cheer on Levine and the band on opening night. (The couple are also parents to a baby, whom they welcomed in January.)

"It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them," Levine said of the support.