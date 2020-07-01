Maroon 5's Mickey Madden Arrested After Alleged Incident of Domestic Violence in Los Angeles

"We are looking at this very seriously," a rep for Maroon 5 tells PEOPLE

One of Maroon 5's founding members was arrested after an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend.

Michael "Mickey" Madden, the band's bassist, was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, jail records show, and was released later that same day after posting his $50,000 bond. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed to PEOPLE that he had been arrested, but did not provide further details.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Madden, 41, is scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles on September 29.

Details of the alleged domestic violence incident are currently unclear, but a spokesperson for the LAPD told the Daily News that he was specifically charged with intimate partner violence.

It is not clear if Madden has legal representation or if he has entered a plea.

"We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news," a rep for Maroon 5 tells PEOPLE in a statement. "As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through."

Image zoom Maroon 5 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Madden was arrested back in 2016 on drug charges after he allegedly slipped James “Bingo” Gubelmann — Ivanka Trump's ex-boyfriend — a vial of cocaine outside a Manhattan bar in January of that year.

He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and later agreed to one day of community service in a plea deal, PEOPLE reported at the time. His case was set to be dismissed once he completed the conditions of the deal.

Madden, originally from Austin, Texas, is the only other member besides front man Adam Levine to have consistently been part of both Kara’s Flowers — their old garage band — and Maroon 5.

Page Six was first to report Madden's arrest.