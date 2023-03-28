'One More Night' in Las Vegas! Maroon 5 Kick Off Their Residency: See All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The chart-topping band jumpstarted their run — which will play throughout March and April, before picking back up in July and August — at the Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater over the weekend. "We have now a collection of songs that I feel like we can bring to Vegas and that stand up on their own," lead guitarist James Valentine told PEOPLE. "Somebody coming in off the Strip can come in and see the band and be like, 'Oh yeah, I know all these songs.' That's a good position for us to be in."

By
Published on March 28, 2023 04:15 PM
01 of 14

Getting Amped Up

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
02 of 14

All In

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
03 of 14

Red Light Special

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
04 of 14

Best Mesh Forward

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
05 of 14

On Your Feet

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
06 of 14

Guitar Hero

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
07 of 14

Smokescreen

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
08 of 14

So Many Songs

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
09 of 14

Backstage Banter

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
10 of 14

Magic Happening

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
11 of 14

Suiting Up

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
12 of 14

Viva Las Vegas

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
13 of 14

Into the Crowd

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
14 of 14

Keyed Up

Maroon 5's M5LV
Travis Schneider
