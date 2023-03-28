Entertainment Music 'One More Night' in Las Vegas! Maroon 5 Kick Off Their Residency: See All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos The chart-topping band jumpstarted their run — which will play throughout March and April, before picking back up in July and August — at the Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater over the weekend. "We have now a collection of songs that I feel like we can bring to Vegas and that stand up on their own," lead guitarist James Valentine told PEOPLE. "Somebody coming in off the Strip can come in and see the band and be like, 'Oh yeah, I know all these songs.' That's a good position for us to be in." By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 04:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 14 Getting Amped Up Travis Schneider 02 of 14 All In Travis Schneider 03 of 14 Red Light Special Travis Schneider 04 of 14 Best Mesh Forward Travis Schneider 05 of 14 On Your Feet Travis Schneider 06 of 14 Guitar Hero Travis Schneider 07 of 14 Smokescreen Travis Schneider 08 of 14 So Many Songs Travis Schneider 09 of 14 Backstage Banter Travis Schneider 10 of 14 Magic Happening Travis Schneider 11 of 14 Suiting Up Travis Schneider 12 of 14 Viva Las Vegas Travis Schneider 13 of 14 Into the Crowd Travis Schneider 14 of 14 Keyed Up Travis Schneider