Maroon 5 Honors Late Manager Jordan Feldstein in Music Video for New Single 'Memories'

Maroon 5 is paying tribute to one of their own.

In the music video for their newly released single, “Memories,” the band honored Jordan Feldstein, their longtime manager and the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, who died two years ago at age 40.

The heartfelt video begins with an up-close shot of lead singer Adam Levine, who is revealed to be shirtless as the camera slowly pans out while the video goes on.

“There’s a time that I remember when I never felt so lost / When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop / Now my heart feels like an ember and it’s lighting up the dark / I’ll carry these torches for ya that you know I’ll never drop,” Levine belts out as the lighting transitions between bright and dark throughout the video.

As Levine, 40, finishes singing at the end of the video, the screen cuts black and reads “For Jordi.”

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, Levine explained how he wanted to “personalize” the song in honor of Feldstein.

“This is all still really raw, so this is kind of hard for me to elaborate on,” Levine said, explaining to Stern that he loved the manager “like a brother.”

“I needed this song, I think that everyone shares… in a world that is increasingly chaotic and crazy and angry in a lot of ways, rather than fight about things, it’s nice to have common round and all of us have had loss,” the father of two said.

When Stern noted that the song is about the loss of friends, Levine agreed and added that it’s also about “celebrating them too, which I think is very important.”

Feldstein had worked with Maroon 5 since their inception in 1994. He died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on December 22, 2017.

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter,” a representative for the family told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

A representative for the Los Angeles Coroner’s office told PEOPLE police at the time were investigating Feldstein’s death as a possible accident.

“His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” the statement from the family continued. “In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.”

Jordan Feldstein

Feldstein was CEO and founder of Career Artist Management (CAM), a leading management firm in Beverly Hills, California, that was recognized for being a proactive and energetic force in the entertainment industry.

In addition to working with Maroon 5 — who, under Feldstein’s guidance, became one of music’s most successful acts, selling 20 million albums worldwide and winning three Grammy awards — CAM also shepherded the career of Sara Bareilles and worked with a roster of diverse clients that include Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s, Chromeo and Robin Thicke.

Feldstein was married twice, once to Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca (though the marriage, in 2013, was annulled after a week).