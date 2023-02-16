Maroon 5 Guitarist James Valentine Marries Fiancée Alexis Novak: 'We Eloped'

Valentine and Novak — who founded Tab Vintage — share exclusive photos from their wedding with PEOPLE

By Rachel DeSantis
and
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals.

Published on February 16, 2023 06:10 PM
Maroon 5 rocker James Valentine is married!

The guitarist, 44, tied the knot with longtime love Alexis Novak, he announced on Feb. 6.

In three photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the newlyweds look overjoyed during their nuptials held at their Los Angeles-area home.

Alexis Novak and James Valentine. Jes Workman
Alexis Novak and James Valentine. Jes Workman

Valentine also shared two photos from the wedding to Instagram with the caption "We eloped ❤️❤️❤️."

Valentine and his bride — who wore two dresses for the occasion — were snapped outside from a distance in an embrace, and a second picture featured them sitting at a table with Novak smiling for the camera in her wedding dress.

Model Behati Prinsloo, the wife of Valentine's bandmate Adam Levine, later offered an additional peek into the nuptials with a few photos of her own, including one of Novak holding flowers and another of her and the bride playing Skee-Ball.

The union was met with celebration from celebrity pals like John Mayer and Ryan Tedder, who each left messages of congratulations on Valentine's Instagram post.

Valentine and Novak — the founder of vintage clothing company Tab Vintage — have been dating since at least 2018, when Valentine wrote that he was reinstalling the Instagram app just to wish his love a happy birthday.

"I reinstalled Instagram just to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my gal ❤️❤️❤️ ok deleting now again," he wrote at the time.

They were engaged sometime before February 2022, as Valentine referred to her as his "wonderful fiancée" in a Valentine's Day tribute post that year.

Maroon 5's last album, Jordi, was released in 2021. The rockers are set to kick off a Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on March 24.

Novak's company, meanwhile, was profiled last year in Vogue for being a favorite for celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Willow Smith.

