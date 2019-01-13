Maroon 5, Backed by Travis Scott & Big Boi, Officially Confirmed as Super Bowl Headliners: Source

It’s official! After months of speculation, Maroon 5 is confirmed to headline the 2019 Super Bowl, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.

Performing alongside Maroon 5 are Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi of Outkast.

A source first confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Maroon 5 would perform at the halftime show, but frontman Adam Levine remained cryptic when asked about their plans in the following months.

“I’m still formulating a lot of things,” Levine, 39, told Variety in a wide-ranging interview for their November hitmakers issue.

Levine previously spoke only in hypothetical terms — joking that “whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it” — when Ellen DeGeneres asked him about the Super Bowl during an appearance on her show in November.

“It’s a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor. And the rumor is a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing,” he said.

This will be Maroon 5’s first ever Super Bowl performance. Last year’s featured Justin Timberlake (for the second time) and 2017 was Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

The band’s sixth and most recent studio album, Red Pill Blues, was released in November 2017. They released their debut album Songs About Jane in 2002 and have gone on to win three Grammy Awards.

The band’s decision to sign on for the high-profile performance comes amid controversy as more than 75,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking them to back out of the event to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

According to a report in Billboard, Scott agreed to perform at the event on the condition that the NFL would join him in making a joint donation to a charitable cause that champions social justice.

Maroon 5’s 2019 Super Bowl halftime show airs Feb. 3 on CBS.