Adam Levine Returns to 'The Voice'! Maroon 5 Announces New Song 'Middle Ground' and Performance on Season Finale

The performance will mark Levine's return to The Voice, after he served as a judge from 2011 to 2019

By
Published on May 12, 2023 11:10 AM
Academy of Country Music Awards
Maroon 5. Photo: Mathieu Bitton

Maroon 5 has new music on the way!

On Thursday, the band announced their newest single "Middle Ground" is set for release on May 19.

"Middle Ground" — which is "unlike anything else in their catalog," per a press release — marks the band's latest release since the 2022 deluxe album JORDI.

"I need more than myself, I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt," frontman Adam Levine sings in the upcoming single. "If It hit the ground, I'll fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound?"

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Kevin Winter/Getty

Days later, the "Payphone" performers will debut the song at The Voice season finale on May 23 and will release a music video the same day. The performance will mark Levine's return to the singing competition show as he served as a coach from the first season in 2011, up until 2019.

Maroon 5 is also coming off the first run of shows at their Las Vegas residency titled M5LV.

In March, Levine caught up with PEOPLE after opening night about their new venture and how the importance of family played a large role in crafting the Sin City residency, which is close to the band's home base of Los Angeles.

"We've gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon," Levine, 44, told PEOPLE. "Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Levine Reacts to Blake Shelton's Exit from The Voice: 'It's About Time'

That night, some familiar faces were in the audience, including Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, and two of their children, daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. (The pair are also parents to a newborn baby, whom they welcomed in January.)

Levine also got emotional when addressing his father, Fred, who was on hand as well.

"It was a big opening night in Vegas," Levine said. "It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag."

"It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them," he added of his brood.

Related Articles
Anita Baker, Babyface
Babyface Says He Has 'Nothing but Love and Respect' for Anita Baker After He Was Asked Not to Perform
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Bow Down! Beyoncé's Iconic Looks from Night 1 of the Renaissance World Tour
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He'd 'Love to Transition' to Making Country Music: 'It's Just Brilliant Songs'
HAIM Sings Through the ABCs with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and More in Sweet 'Sesame Street' Clip
Haim Sings Through the ABCs with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and More in Sweet 'Sesame Street' Clip
AMERICAN IDOL 515 (Disney Night) The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing Americas vote. American Idol airs LIVE SUNDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Check Out What Every Contestant Is Singing on 'American Idol's Disney Night (Exclusive)
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Sweden — Her First Solo Concert Outing in 7 Years
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Nick Jonas Reveals Why Singing Songs About Sex Alongside Brothers Joe and Kevin 'Can Be a Little Strange'
Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) ; Evan Rachel Wood attends The Roku Channel - US Premiere Of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Brooklyn on November 01, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Roku Channel)
Judge Strikes Down Marilyn Manson's Defamation Claims in Evan Rachel Wood Case
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of All Three Kids
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Adam Levine and All 3 Kids on Vacation: 'A Blink of an Eye'
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Postpones Upcoming Concert Performances amid Surgery for 'Medical Situation'
inger-songwriter Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) is seen tying the knot at the Villa Olivetta, home of the stylists, Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana at a small marriage ceremony in the beautiful surroundings of Portofino.
Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernad in Surprise Wedding in Portofino: See the Photos!
Kimora Lee Simmons Chanel show
Kimora Lee Simmons Jokes She Was 'Magic Miked' by Usher During Viral Las Vegas Show (Exclusive)
05/09/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber is spotted leaving celebrity hot spot, Bar Pitti in New York City. The American pop star wore a shirt over his head, white tank top, Supreme cargo pants, and tan Vans. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Justin Bieber Sports a White Shirt Around His Head While Strolling the Streets of N.Y.C.
becky g
Becky G Is Making 'Mi Casa, Tu Casa' on Her First-Ever Headlining Tour — See the Dates
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Is Moving from Los Angeles to New York City for Her Talk Show — Find Out Why
Alicia Keys in Queen Charlotte
Alicia Keys Sings 'Emotional' Take on 'If I Ain't Got You' with Women of Color Orchestra for 'Queen Charlotte'