Adam Levine Returns to 'The Voice'! Maroon 5 Announces New Song 'Middle Ground' and Performance on Season Finale

Maroon 5 has new music on the way!

On Thursday, the band announced their newest single "Middle Ground" is set for release on May 19.

"Middle Ground" — which is "unlike anything else in their catalog," per a press release — marks the band's latest release since the 2022 deluxe album JORDI.

"I need more than myself, I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt," frontman Adam Levine sings in the upcoming single. "If It hit the ground, I'll fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound?"

Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Kevin Winter/Getty

Days later, the "Payphone" performers will debut the song at The Voice season finale on May 23 and will release a music video the same day. The performance will mark Levine's return to the singing competition show as he served as a coach from the first season in 2011, up until 2019.

Maroon 5 is also coming off the first run of shows at their Las Vegas residency titled M5LV.

In March, Levine caught up with PEOPLE after opening night about their new venture and how the importance of family played a large role in crafting the Sin City residency, which is close to the band's home base of Los Angeles.

"We've gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought [a Vegas residency] was the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon," Levine, 44, told PEOPLE. "Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us."

That night, some familiar faces were in the audience, including Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, and two of their children, daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. (The pair are also parents to a newborn baby, whom they welcomed in January.)

Levine also got emotional when addressing his father, Fred, who was on hand as well.

"It was a big opening night in Vegas," Levine said. "It's close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag."

"It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn't have wanted to do it without them," he added of his brood.