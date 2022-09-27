Maroon 5 Announces 2023 'M5LV' Las Vegas Residency — So Get Ready to 'Move Like Jagger'

The residency announcement comes as frontman Adam Levine is under scrutiny after accusations that came to light earlier this month

By
Published on September 27, 2022 03:45 PM
Maroon 5
Maroon 5 . Photo: TRAVIS SCHNEIDER

The "Misery" is over, Maroon 5 fans! The band is bringing their greatest hits to the Las Vegas stage.

On Tuesday, the band announced their headlining residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, beginning March 24, 2023.

Following the announcement, the "Sunday Morning" musicians shared a logo that reads "M5LV" and "The Residency" on Instagram.

They also shared a list of the show dates running through August in the post. "We're headed back to Vegas!" they wrote.

Tickets for the residency will go on sale Monday, though the pre-sale will begin on Wednesday.

The band — which consists of members Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn and PJ Morton — wrapped up the North American leg of their world tour last month, though the band still has dates scheduled in Asia this fall.

Earlier this month, however, frontman Levine, 43, has come under scrutiny after a series of cheating accusations.

The accusations came to light after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed in a now-viral TikTok that she had a year-long affair with Levine. She did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they'd stopped speaking.

In response, Levine issued a statement on social media: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Adam Levine Exercised 'Bad Judgment' and Crossed a Line in His Marriage: Source

He continued, "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Since then, a source told PEOPLE that the singer and wife Behati Prinsloo were trying to keep things positive for the kids.

"Their focus right now is just on being the best parents possible. She is hurt and upset, but she is holding back because of the kids," the source said of the couple, who share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, Gio Grace, 4, and are expecting a third child.

The source added, "She isn't happy with Adam, but she is very much about being positive. She just doesn't believe in drama. Adam keeps being very apologetic. He puts no blame on her and admits that he enjoyed the attention. He'll be the first one to say that he acted like a moron."

