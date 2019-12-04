Maroon 5 Announces 2020 North American Tour with Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor

Image zoom Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Maroon 5 is going on tour!

On Wednesday, the pop band, led by singer Adam Levine, announced that they would be going on a North American trek next year with guest performances from Leon Bridges and Meghan Trainor.

The tour will kick off in California with a performance at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista on May 30, 2020. From there the band will travel across the U.S., hitting 39 cities before completing their concert series in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 17.

Bridges will be joining the group on all of the band’s stadium performances, while Trainor is set to perform at all of their show dates.

Maroon 5’s tour announcement comes after the release of their new single, “Memories,” which Levine, 40, said was written in honor of their late manager Jordan Feldstein.

“This is all still really raw, so this is kind of hard for me to elaborate on,” the former The Voice coach said in an interview on The Howard Stern Show in October. He went on to explained he loved the Feldstein “like a brother.”

“I needed this song, I think that everyone shares… in a world that is increasingly chaotic and crazy and angry in a lot of ways, rather than fight about things, it’s nice to have common ground and all of us have had loss,” the father of two said.

While the main theme of the song is about the loss of friends, Levine added that it’s also about “celebrating them too, which I think is very important.”

Feldstein, who was the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, had worked with Maroon 5 since their inception in 1994. He died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on Dec. 22, 2017.

The group also paid tribute to him with the song’s music video with a note that reads “For Jordi” at the end of the video.