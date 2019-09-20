Music Producer Mark Ronson Reveals He Identifies as Sapiosexual

Image zoom Mark Ronson Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Music producer Mark Ronson says he identifies as sapiosexual.

On Thursday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Ronson, 44, revealed the news after learning the term backstage.

By definition, a sapiosexual person is “someone who finds intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature for a potential sexual relationship,” according to Psychology Today.

After sharing his orientation, the show’s host asked Ronson, in a clip shared by The Sun, “Now that we know that you’re single, you are identifying as a man who likes intellect?”

Ronson and his wife, French model Joséphine De La Baume split in 2017 after 6 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

“Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it,” Ronson said on Good Morning Britain.

“We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers,” he continued. “And yes, I feel like I identify as sapiosexual.”

Image zoom Mark Ronson and Josephine De La Baume Karwai Tang/Getty

Ronson’s declaration comes a few months after he confirmed he is dating Saturday Night Live talent executive Rebecca Schwartz.

In his cover story for WSJ‘s March Men’s Style Issue, the award-winning musician — who co-wrote “Shallow” with Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born — confirmed he has a new love. Ronson and Schwartz were spotted at the Oscars together in February.

As Ronson put on a Supreme varsity jacket during the interview, he mentioned that the jacket belonged to his girlfriend — “whose very mention seems to brighten his expression,” according to the publication.

“Yeah, I am in a relationship,” Ronson told WSJ. “It’s good. I’m dating a nice girl.”

Image zoom Mark Ronson and Rebecca Schwartz Splash News

It is not immediately clear as to whether or not the two are still an item.

During his WSJ interview, Ronson also opened up about how his split with De La Baum impacted his music.

On his fifth album, Late Night Feelings, which dropped in March, Ronson collaborated with Miley Cyrus for the track “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

He shared that he got a tattoo of a cracked heart-shaped disco ball on the inside of his right arm — the logo for the song — to not only commemorate the project but to also cover an earlier tattoo of the name “Joséphine” inside a red heart.

Image zoom Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage

“It wasn’t conscious — I wasn’t like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna make this my breakup album,’” Ronson told WSJ. “I don’t want to seem exploitative. [De La Baume has her] own pain and trauma. Both of us are… living it. The simple fact of the matter is I was going through these things, and I had to make a record. They were gonna collide at some point.”

“This was writing from the point of view of an emotion first, then figuring out the beat,” he told WSJ. “What’s funny is this is my most melancholy record but my most consistently dancey record.”

When Ronson wrote “Shallow” with Gaga, which she then performed with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, it was during a time that his marriage to de La Baume was struggling and also when Gaga had just ended things with her then-fiancé, Taylor Kinney.

“We were all going through relationship s—” he said to WSJ., recalling the sessions with fellow co-writers Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. “Everybody was willing to bring their troubles to that song.”

Ronson said writing the song was “like therapy, even though there’s so much hurt in this song.”