Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, who got engaged in May, revealed they are married in an Instagram post on Saturday

Mark Ronson Celebrates Marrying Grace Gummer on His 46th Birthday: 'Forever and Ever Yours'

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson attend GUCCI AND THE SALTZMAN FAMILY HOST A SUMMER CELEBRATION on July 10th in East Hampton

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have tied the knot!

The music producer confirmed on Saturday that he and the actress, 35, are married in a heartfelt Instagram post for his 46th birthday.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," Ronson wrote Saturday alongside a smiling shot of the happy couple walking hand-in-hand away from the altar.

"I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)," he added.

Although their celebration was intended to be a larger affair, the couple scaled back their New York wedding last month as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread across the country, according to Page Six.

Ronson and Gummer's wedding news comes not long after they first sparked engagement rumors in May, when she was seen sporting a large diamond on her left ring finger.

Days after Gummer was photographed with her impressive jewelry, Ronson confirmed he was engaged. The Grammy Award winner revealed to Tame Impala's Kevin Parker on The FADER Uncovered podcast that he had popped the question the weekend before, sharing that he and Gummer had their first kiss while listening to Tame Impala's album InnerSpeaker.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he said. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

Just one month later, the two made their first red carpet appearance as an engaged couple, appearing at a Gucci event on July 13.

Ronson got the official approval from Gummer's parents — Meryl Streep and Don Gummer — when he met the pair in March, The Sun reported at the time.

Their wedding marks a second marriage for both Ronson and Gummer.

The Mr. Robot actress was previously married to musician and Nomadland actor Tay Strathairn, 40, but filed for divorce in April 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The two split in August 2019, one month after they wed in secret.