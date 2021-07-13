Mark Ronson confirmed last month that he is engaged to Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together Since Revealing Engagement

Mark Ronson and fiancée Grace Gummer made their red carpet debut as a soon-to-be married couple.

The music producer, 45, and the Mr. Robot actress, 35, stepped out in Gucci together for an event Saturday celebrating the fashion house's return to the Hamptons and the opening of the Gucci East Hampton boutique. Stylist Elizabeth Saltzman hosted the gathering at the Saltzman family home, and Ronson performed during the event.

Last month, Grammy-winner Ronson confirmed his engagement to Gummer (who is Meryl Streep's daughter) during an appearance on his The FADER Uncovered podcast. "I got engaged last weekend," Ronson said at the time during the June 7 podcast episode with Tame Impala. He added that they shared their first kiss while listening to Tame Impala's debut album InnerSpeaker.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson attend GUCCI AND THE SALTZMAN FAMILY HOST A SUMMER CELEBRATION on July 10th in East Hampton Credit: Carl Timpone, David Benthal, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first-kiss, very corny Hallmark first-kiss plaque," he joked. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

The Dr. Death actress and Ronson sparked engagement rumors in May when she was spotted wearing an impressive diamond ring on her left ring finger in photos obtained by Page Six, as they enjoyed a romantic PDA-filled stroll through London. The couple reportedly had lunch with his mother Ann Dexter-Jones that day.

Their forthcoming nuptials will be the second for both bride and groom, after Grace filed for divorce from musician and Nomadland actor Tay Strathairn, 40, in April 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences after they separated in August 2019, just a month after they secretly tied the knot.