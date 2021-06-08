Mark Ronson Confirms He's Engaged to Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer After Swirl of Rumors

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," Ronson said about his and his now-fiancée's first kiss

Mark Ronson is going to be Meryl Streep's son-in-law!

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, 45, is engaged to Grace Gummer, Streep's daughter. Ronson confirmed the engagement on his The FADER Uncovered podcast.

"I got engaged last weekend," Ronson said during the podcast episode with Tame Impala.

The "Electricity" musician said he and his now-fiancée shared their first kiss while listening to Tame Impala's debut album InnerSpeaker.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he said. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

Gummer and Ronson sparked engagement rumors in May, when she was spotted wearing an impressive diamond ring on her left ring finger in photos obtained by Page Six, as they enjoyed a romantic PDA-filled stroll through London. The couple reportedly had lunch with his mother Ann Dexter-Jones that day.

Ronson has also met Gummer's three-time Academy Award-winning mother and her father Don Gummer, according to The Sun.

"They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep," a source told the outlet in March, noting that the couple had been dating for "several months," after they were first photographed together in September 2020.

Their forthcoming will be the second for both bride and groom, after Grace filed for divorce from musician and Nomadland actor Tay Strathairn, 40, in April 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences after they separated in August 2019, just a month after they secretly tied the knot.

Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume, 36, from 2011 to 2018. He was also briefly engaged to Rashida Jones, 45, in 2003.