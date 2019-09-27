Mark Ronson Walks Back His Sapiosexual Comment and Apologizes for Not Being Fully Informed

Image zoom JAYNE RUSSELL/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Ronson is taking back his comments about identifying as sapiosexual.

The music producer, who seemingly disclosed his sexual orientation last week, clarified his statements during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Ronson, 44, claimed that his words were taken out of context and that he does not identify as sapiosexual. By definition, a sapiosexual person is “someone who finds intelligence and the human mind to be the most sexually attractive feature for a potential sexual relationship,” according to Psychology Today.

The deejay also apologized for sending the wrong message to fans, noting that he should not have spoken without being properly educated on the topic.

“I do not consider myself part of any marginalized community and I apologize if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it,” Ronson told the magazine on Wednesday.

“It sounds like I went on a TV show to be like, ‘Guys, I have some big news!'” he added. “And the fact that I would go on and sort of declare myself — like as a heterosexual white male — part of any marginalized community was terrifying to me, or just embarrassing.”

The music producer said that while he was on Good Morning Britain, the show’s hosts explained how they recently had a segment on sapiosexuality. When Ronson asked what it was, he said the hosts told him, “When you’re attracted to intelligence.”

In response, Ronson said, “That sounds great. Of course, who wouldn’t be?” — something he claimed the hosts misinterpreted as him identifying as a sapiosexual.

“And they were like basically like, ‘OK, Mark Ronson identifies himself as sapiosexual, that’s great,'” Ronson continued. “And then they proceeded to ask me about Miley Cyrus’ dating life and something else I probably wasn’t that informed to talk about, either, and then that was it.”

It wasn’t until Ronson returned to his hotel later that evening that he realized how his comments were being taken. Though he admitted that he initially worried about his remarks, Ronson hoped that people would understand what he was trying to say.

“But that’s not what happens on Twitter anymore,” he quipped.

Ronson and his wife, French model Joséphine De La Baume, split in 2017 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

After speaking about the sexual orientation on the show, the host asked Ronson, in a clip shared by The Sun, “Now that we know that you’re single, you are identifying as a man who likes intellect?”

“Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it,” Ronson said on Good Morning Britain. “We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I identify as sapiosexual.”

Ronson’s declaration — and clarification — comes a few months after he confirmed he was dating Saturday Night Live talent executive Rebecca Schwartz.

In his cover story for WSJ‘s March Men’s Style Issue, the award-winning musician — who co-wrote “Shallow” with Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born — confirmed he was dating someone new. Ronson and Schwartz were previously spotted at the Oscars together in February.

As Ronson put on a Supreme varsity jacket during the interview, he mentioned that the jacket belonged to his girlfriend — “whose very mention seems to brighten his expression,” according to the publication.

“Yeah, I am in a relationship,” Ronson told WSJ. “It’s good. I’m dating a nice girl.”

It is not immediately clear as to whether or not the two are still an item. (The Sun reports the two split in May.)